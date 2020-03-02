Male Fragrances (Fragrances) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Market Status, Growth, Outlook, Overview

This research study added to the broad database of Market Research Hub (MRH) focusing on the Male Fragrances (Fragrances) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry during the review period, 2022. Overall, the purpose of this assessment is to present a clear picture highlighting the transformations expected to occur in the Male Fragrances (Fragrances) Market driven by major trends and opportunities.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330725

Male Fragrances (Fragrances) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Male Fragrances (Fragrances) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Male Fragrances market of Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea

Male Fragrances – all “mass” and “prestige” fragrances marketed exclusively at men which are neither antiperspirants nor deodorants nor products marketed specifically as “Eau de Cologne” or as “aftershaves”. This therefore equates to male “Eau de Toilettes” and male “Eau de Parfums”. Mass fragrances are widely available, whereas “prestige” versions carry the name of either a perfume or fashion house. Includes fragrance gift packs.

Male Fragrances market in Asia-Pacific registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.13% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 968.94 Million in 2017, an increase of 6.54% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 6.54% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -3.03% over 2014. The fastest growing segment of the Male Fragrances market in Asia-Pacific between the year 2012 and 2017 was Premium Male Fragrances which registered a CAGR of 2.25%. The weakest performing segment of the market was Mass Male Fragrances with a CAGR of 1.97%. In 2017 Premium Male Fragrances segment in Asia-Pacific Male Fragrances market accounted for a major share of 55.63%, while Mass Male Fragrances stood in second position representing 44.37% of the markets 2017 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Male Fragrances and its variants Mass Male Fragrances & Premium Male Fragrances.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Asia-Pacific’s Male Fragrances (Fragrances) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Units.

Scope

– Overall Male Fragrances (Fragrances) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

BROWSE Full Report NOW @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/male-fragrances-fragrances-market-in-asia-pacific-outlook-to-2022-market-size-growth-and-forecast-analytics-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Asia-Pacific Male Fragrances Market Overview

1.1 Asia-Pacific Male Fragrances Market Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1 Male Fragrances Value Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.1.1 Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

1.1.1.2 Male Fragrances Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

1.1.2 Male Fragrances Volume Analytics, 2012-22

1.1.2.1 Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

1.1.2.2 Male Fragrances Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

2 Australia Male Fragrances Market Overview

2.1 Australia Male Fragrances Market Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1 Male Fragrances Value Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.1.1 Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

2.1.1.2 Male Fragrances Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

2.1.2 Male Fragrances Volume Analytics, 2012-22

2.1.2.1 Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.1.2.2 Male Fragrances Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

2.2 Mass Male Fragrances Analytics, 2012-22

2.2.1 Mass Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

2.2.2 Mass Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.3 Premium Male Fragrances Analytics, 2012-22

2.3.1 Premium Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

2.3.2 Premium Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

2.4 Australia Male Fragrances Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.4.1 Male Fragrances Brand Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.5 Australia Male Fragrances Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014-17

2.5.1 Male Fragrances Distribution Channel Analytics by value, 2014-17

3 China Male Fragrances Market Overview

3.1 China Male Fragrances Market Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1 Male Fragrances Value Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.1.1 Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

3.1.1.2 Male Fragrances Market Value by Segments, 2012-22

3.1.2 Male Fragrances Volume Analytics, 2012-22

3.1.2.1 Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

3.1.2.2 Male Fragrances Market Volume by Segments, 2012-22

3.2 Mass Male Fragrances Analytics, 2012-22

3.2.1 Mass Male Fragrances Market by Value, 2012-22

3.2.2 Mass Male Fragrances Market by Volume, 2012-22

More Information………@@@

Enquire about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2330725

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/