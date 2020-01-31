MAJOR INSIGHTS OF CANCER BIOMARKERS MARKET 2019 – 2025

Press Release – 08 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Cancer Biomarkers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

– Global Cancer Biomarkers Market: Overview

Biomarkers are the substance or molecules found in blood, other body fluids or tissues which states the normal and abnormal condition of the body, biomarkers helps to detect various diseases such as cancer. Cancer biomarkers tests are carried out to detect genes or mutated genes responsible for cancer. Dramatic improvement in the cancer biomarkers tests will increase demand globally.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the cancer biomarkers market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue for all the above mentioned segments, and their sub segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the cancer biomarkers market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the reagent manufacturer for cancer biomarkers tests. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the cancer biomarkers market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2015.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

– Global Cancer Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

Based on test type, global cancer biomarkers market are segmented into PSA tests, CTC tests, AFP tests, CA tests, HER2 tests, BRCA tests, ALK tests, CEA tests, EGFR Mutation tests, KRAS Mutation tests and others. Based on disease indication, the cancer biomarkers market are segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, blood cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer and others.

Based on geography, the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

– Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also comprises list major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the cancer biomarkers, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Merck & Co., Inc., Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, bioMérieux SA, Genomic Health, Inc. and others

The global cancer biomarkers market has been segmented as follows:

– Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Test Type

PSA Tests

CTC Tests

AFP Tests

CA Tests

HER2 Tests

BRCA Tests

ALK Tests

CEA Tests

EGFR Mutation Tests

KRAS Mutation Tests

Others

– Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Disease Indication

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

– Global Cancer Biomarkers Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

