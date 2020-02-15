Major Advancements in the Cultures Market Technologies; Global Industry Analysis To 2026

The global cultures market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, and region. The product type is further segmented into starter, adjunct, probiotic, and other product types. Among the give product types, a starter is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. The starter segment is estimated to bring in more than US$ 455,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1834734

Microbial food cultures include yeasts, bacteria, moulds used in the production of various food products including food including dairy products, fermented food products, probiotic food products and processed food products. In the recent years, probiotic cultures have gained popularity in dairy products due to the health benefits offered by these cultures. Probiotic cultures are being used on a large scale in food products as it helps in improving digestive system and protects the immune system.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry is using lactic bacteria in various types of capsules and tablets which are sold as supplements in the health food industry. Supplements containing lactic bacteria are witnessing rising demand as it helps in improving the quality of life. Lactic bacteria also play an important role in sour dough fermentation. With the rise in food borne illness, various countries have introduced risk management strategies including quality control and preventive measures to eliminate the outbreak of microbial infections. These strategies include sample checking at different stages of the production process, ensuring safety and quality. Despite the growing market for cultures, there is still the need for different strains of cultures with high potential value in the food processing industry. Meanwhile, innovation in biotechnology is leading to the advancement in the development of microbial food cultures.

According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market cultures market is likely to experience a moderate growth. The market is projected to increase to a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2026. Towards the end of the forecast period, the global market for cultures is projected to reach US$ 1,514,969.6 million in terms of revenue.

Starter to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product in the Global Market for Cultures

Compared to the various products in the global market for cultures, starter is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling product between 2017 and 2026. Towards 2026 end, starter is projected to exceed US$ 455,900 million revenue. Starter culture is largely used in the production of cheese which is consumed across the globe on a large scale. Moreover, meat starter cultures are increasingly used to make fermented and dried products including pepperoni, salami, dried ham, chorizo, etc. Starter cultures are also used at more than one stage in the manufacturing of various food products in order to develop required metabolic activity during fermentation. Also, the researchers across the globe are trying to understand roles played by microbes in human health and food processing.

Cultures to find Largest Application in Bakery & Confectionery

Cultures are likely to find the largest application in bakery & confectionery during 2017-2026. Bakery & confectionery are projected to generate more than US$ 366,600 million revenue by 2026 end. Major ingredients used in baking are subject to mould infections and fungus, hence cultures are being used on a large scale in bakery & confectionery goods. Cultures help in eliminating microbial spoilage of bakery products, thereby increasing its shelf-life. Moreover, increasing demand for various bakery & confectionery food products is driving the market for cultures.

Europe to Dominate the Global Market for Cultures

Europe is likely to dominate the global market for cultures, owing to the increasing demand for fermented foods, and rising health concerns related to the microbial infections. Meanwhile, North America and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also anticipated to witness growth between 2017 and 2026.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1834734

Competitive Analysis

Evonik, KF Specialty Ingredients, Naturex, Ingredion, Ashland Inc., Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, DuPont, Chr. Hansen, and Cargill are some of the major companies in the global market for cultures.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/