Major Advancements : H2 2018 Global LNG Regasification Terminals Market 2022

H2 2018 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Regasification Terminals – Asia to Dominate LNG Regasification Capex and Capacity Additions

Summary

The global LNG regasification industry is expected to increase by 48% during the outlook period 2018-2022. Asia, Middle East and Europe lead globally with the highest regasification capacity additions through new build projects over the next four years.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1960881

Among countries, India leads regasification capacity additions by 2022, followed by China and Bangladesh. In terms of capex, China, India, and the Philippines lead globally among countries. Among projects, the Al-Zour terminal in Kuwait has the highest new build regasification capacity and capex globally during the outlook period.

Scope

– Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2012 to 2017, outlook up to 2022

– Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new build LNG regasification projects for the period 2018 to 2022

– Planned LNG regasification capacity additions and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

– Planned capital expenditure on new build LNG regasification projects by region, key countries and companies

– Details of the planned, announced, and stalled LNG regasification projects globally up to 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the LNG regasification projects globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global LNG regasification industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of LNG regasification projects data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned LNG regasification projects globally

– Assess your competitors planned LNG regasification projects and capacities.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/h2-2018-global-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-outlook-for-lng-regasification-terminals-asia-to-dominate-lng-regasification-capex-and-capacity-additions-report.html/toc

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 5

2. Global LNG Regasification Industry Outlook to 2022 7

2.1. Key Highlights 7

2.2. Key Project Announcements 8

2.3. Project Cancellations 8

2.4. Key Stalled Projects 9

2.5. Planned and Announced LNG Regasification Terminals by Region 10

2.6. Global LNG Regasification Capacity and Capex Outlook 11

2.6.1. Global LNG Regasification Capacity by Region 11

2.6.2. Planned and Announced LNG Regasification Capacity Additions by Key Countries 12

2.6.3. Planned and Announced LNG Regasification Capacity Additions by Key Companies 13

2.6.4. Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced LNG Regasification Terminals by Region 14

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on Blogger at:https://marketreserch1.blogspot.com