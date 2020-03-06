Magnetic Separator Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Technology Growth 2014-2020

Magnetic separation equipment is used to detect and separate magnetically susceptible material from a mixture using magnetic force. This equipment is highly utilised in various industries such as chemical, coal, food, glass, mineral processing, packaging, pharmaceuticals, plastic and rubber, and recycling. The application ofmagnetic separators ensures product purity and protects further processing of materials from metal damage.

By taking advantages of differences in magnetic properties of materials, this equipment separates ferrous material from nonferrous material. These units utilise wired coils and direct currents to provide intense magnetic fields. For coal, limestone, sand and other aggregate applications, heavy and powerful magnetic separators are used.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-56

Magnetic separators are segmented on the basis of the strength of magnetic fieldinto weak, moderate and strong. The weak magnetic separators are mainly used in processing ferromagnetic minerals such as titanium magnetite, ferrosilicon and magnetite. Partial oxidation and strong magnetic minerals are separated by the moderate magnetic separators.Out of the three segments, the moderate magnetic separators are expected to grow at high rate due to growth in the mineral processing equipment market.

Segmentation of the magnetic separator market is also done on the basis of materials, i.e. wet type magnetic separator and dry type magnetic separator. The share of the wet type magnetic separator market has gradually been shrinking, whereas due limited water resources and demand in process efficiency, the market for dry magnetic separators has been further strengthened.

The global magnetic separator market is expected to grow linearly due to a rise in the demand for minerals and ores which are used as raw material for different industries such as energy, textile, pharmaceuticals and others. Due to the strong growth of industrial machinery and equipment in China, the AsiaPacific magnetic separator market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

As per the government regulations concerning environmentconservation and optimum natural resource utilisation, end user industries prefer utilisation of updated technology and standardised products of magnetic separators. On the other hand, the leading manufacturers of magnetic separators are focusing more on technology development and product design that are aimed at reducing dysprosium requirements. This is because it is in short supply in the market and is one of the main raw materials used to manufacture magnetic separators.

The global magnetic separator market is highly fragmented in terms of number of producers,and the competition depends mainly upon performance and technology updates. Key participants in the magnetic separators equipment market focus on research and development activities in order to introduce advanced and cost-effective products for end-users.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-56

Some of the major players in the magnetic separator market includeA&A Magnetics, BGRIMM-MAT, Bühler, Changsha Research Institute of Mining and Metallugy, Douglas, Eriez, Guangzhou Research Institute of Non-ferrous Metals, Jiangnan Mine, KHD, Longi Magnet, Metso Corporation, Mitsubishi Nagasaki, Nippon Magnetics, Ohio, SLon, Shandong Huate, Shenyang Mining Machinery, SinosteelTianyuan, ThyssenKrupp, YantaiXinhai, and Zhenjiang Magnetic Equip.