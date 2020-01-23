Magnetic Separator Market Analysis, SWOT, Marketing Strategy 2024

Global Magnetic Separator Market for Mining Industry: Overview

Magnets play an important role in the mining and quarrying industry. A magnetic separator is an industrial equipment that generates a powerful magnetic flux by attracting the magnetic particles such as ferrous minerals or impurities. During the magnetic separation process, the extracted minerals are placed on a moving conveyor belt in an electromagnetic field. The ferrous particles are drawn to the magnet and get separated from the mixture of minerals and impurities. Particles that repel or exhibit no reaction to such magnetic force, fall off the conveyor belt and are collected in separate collectors.

Global Magnetic Separator Market for Mining Industry: Trends and Opportunities

The fate of the global magnetic separator market is tied to that of the mining industry. The mining industries have been on a tear on account of industrialization and urbanization globally, and this has in turn driven demand for the magnetic separators. The upward trajectory of the global commodity prices has also stoked the mining industries and this in turn has pushed up demand for magnetic separators too.

Another factor promoting the global market for magnetic separator is the emergence of technologically improved magnetic separators with enhanced functionalities that bring about energy saving, automatic cooling of electromagnets, and up purification capacity that reduce their maintenance and repair costs. Countering the growth in the market is the massive expenditure required for research and development activities.

Depending upon the type of magnets used in different equipment, the global magnetic separator market can be classified into electro magnets, permanent magnets, and self cleaning magnets. Among them, electro magnets are used in removal of large ferrous pieces from the mineral gangue mixtures. Permanent magnets find application in separating out the tramp ferrous particles from the mineral ore. Once the collection of such particles is completed, non metallic stainless steel is employed to remove them off the magnets. Self-cleaning magnets are dependent on the combined technologies of electro magnets and permanent magnets. Such magnets automatically remove and separate the magnetic and non magnetic particles from the mineral ore.

Global Magnetic Separator Market for Mining Industry Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for magnetic separators in the mining industry are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific is a key market powered by the fast-expanding developing economies of India and China that have a burgeoning manufacturing sector. Those are driving the fast uptake of high quality mined minerals. Additionally, growing radioactive mining activity in such nations will also promote the magnetic separator market.