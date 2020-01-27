Magnetic Particle 2018 Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Neodymium magnet powder can be used to the automobile industry, office automation, automotive. DC brush-type motors. multi-pole stepper and spindle motor applications. Magnetic paints, magnetic printable substrates, magnetic films, medical diagnostics and therapeutics, video tape, copy toners, fingerprinting, sensors, fuel injectors, permanent magnets, nano level fluid sealing, electric toys and magnetic curing products, etc.

Since Ferrites Magnetic Particle and Neodymium(NdFeB) Magnetic Particle are the most commonly used magnetic raw materials, this report mainly focuses on these two products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Magnetic Particle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

China domestic Magnetic Particle industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 89% of total NdFeB Magnetic Particle production and 82% of Ferrites Magnetic Particle production. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor.

The worldwide market for Magnetic Particle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1650 million US$ in 2023, from 1370 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

MQI

Aichi Steel

Zhao Ri Ke

Galaxy Magnets

Yuhong

Huiling

Western Magnet

San Huan

Hoosier Magnetics

Todakogyo

HIMAG

DMEGC Magnetics

Zhejiang Ante

Maanshan CY

BGRIMM Magnetic

Shunde Baling

MGC

Comc Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ferrites

Neodymium(NdFeB)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Auto Industry

Household Appliance Industry

Computer Industry

Electronic Toys

Electroacoustic Product

Military Application

