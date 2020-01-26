Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

Description

Magnesium oxide nanoparticles are non-toxic and odorless in nature with high hardness, high purity, and a high melting point. These are available in the white powdered form and are prepared using various methods such as hydrothermal, sol-gel, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and micro-emulsion method. The size of magnesium oxide nanoparticles is controlled by varying the processing conditions. Sol-gel and hydrothermal methods are popularly used for the manufacturing of magnesium oxide nanoparticles.

The analysts forecast the global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• American Elements
• EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
• Inframat Corporation
• SkySpring Nanomaterials
• Strem Chemicals

Other prominent vendors
• American International Chemical (AIC)
• MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA SPECIALTIES
• NaBond Technologies
• Nano Labs
• Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials
• NanoScale Corporation
• REINSTE

Market driver
• Superior properties of magnesium oxide nanoparticles
Market challenge
• Low manufacturing capacities and agglomeration issues
Market trend
• Growing usage as fuel additive
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

