Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

Description
Magnesium oxide nanoparticles are non-toxic and odorless in nature with high hardness, high purity, and a high melting point. These are available in the white powdered form and are prepared using various methods such as hydrothermal, sol-gel, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and micro-emulsion method. The size of magnesium oxide nanoparticles is controlled by varying the processing conditions. Sol-gel and hydrothermal methods are popularly used for the manufacturing of magnesium oxide nanoparticles.
The analysts forecast the global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• American Elements
• EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
• Inframat Corporation
• SkySpring Nanomaterials
• Strem Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
• American International Chemical (AIC)
• MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA SPECIALTIES
• NaBond Technologies
• Nano Labs
• Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials
• NanoScale Corporation
• REINSTE
Market driver
• Superior properties of magnesium oxide nanoparticles
Market challenge
• Low manufacturing capacities and agglomeration issues
Market trend
• Growing usage as fuel additive
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by application
• Market forecast
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by furnace lining
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by construction and ceramics
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by advanced electronics
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by coatings
• Global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market by others
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing usage as fuel additive
• Increasing use as flame retardant
• Growing applications in pharmaceutical industry
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• American Elements
• EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
• Inframat Corporation
• SkySpring Nanomaterials
• Strem Chemicals
……..CONTINUED
