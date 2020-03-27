Magnesium Oxide Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth By Means That In 2016 – 2026

XploreMR offers 10-year forecast for the global primary magnesium market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of volume, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period (2016–2026). This report provides market dynamics and trends on all seven regions, namely, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Japan, which influence the current nature and future status of the magnesium market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report examines the ‘Global Magnesium Oxide Market’ for the period 2016–2026 in terms of value and volume. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on developments in the global magnesium market and conduct quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the market across various applications and regional market segments.

On the basis of Product Type, the global magnesium market is segmented as follows:

Dead Burned Magnesia

Caustic Calcined Magnesia

Fused Magnesia

On the basis of application, the global magnesium market is segmented as follows:

Industrial

Refractories

Agricultural

Others

Regionally, magnesium market is segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, analysis by application and by region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global magnesium market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various application and region/country, the report also provide absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints and key trends in magnesium market. The sections that follow include global market analysis, by application and further by regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and the forecast made for 2017 – 2026.

To calculate market size, the report considers average price of magnesium oxide across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume of global magnesium market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different analysis considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of regional markets. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

The final section of the global magnesium oxide market report provides profiles of the key industry players in order to evaluate their strategies and recent developments. Moreover, this section of the report also includes a dashboard view of key companies operating in global magnesium market. Some of the market players featured in the section include – Grecian Magnesite, Premier Magnesia LLC, Ube Industries Ltd., Robert Half International AG, Magnezit Group Europe GmbH, Magnesita Refractories SA, Kumas Manyezit Sanayi AS, Xinyang Mineral Group, Israel Chemical Ltd., and SMZ, a.s., Jesava.

Key Regions/ Country Covered

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe EU-5 Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India South Korea Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



