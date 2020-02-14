Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Key Challenges 2019

The Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The inductive Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the inductive Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market based on type and industry across different regions globally.

The global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 72.51% of global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.11% global sales share.

China was the largest regional market for magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes, with revenue exceeding USD 125 million in 2017.

In application, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes downstream are Metallurgical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze and others. The magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is mainly driven by growing demand for Building Materials Industry which accounts for nearly 27.63% of total downstream consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes in global.

The worldwide market for Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value): Compass Minerals, Dead Sea Works, Nedmag, Alkim, Tinco, Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works, Xiangjiang, Huitai Group, Changsheng, Dongyuan Lianhai, Hongyuan Chemical, Xinhai Decing Products, Chenlong, Quancheng, Songchuan, Ruentai Chemical, Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium, Shouguang yuwei Chloride, Lianyungang Nippo Group

Goal Audience of Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Market 2019 Forecast to 2024 Market: Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters; Company / Potential Investors; Association and government bodies.

Based on end users/applications, Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze Industry, Food Industry, Others

Based on Product Type, Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Food Grade, Industry Grade

