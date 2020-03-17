Macrolide Antibiotics Market Key Players, Dynamics, Insights By 2023

27 June 2019 – Macrolides such as azithromycin, clarithromycin, and erythromycin are a class of antibiotics that inhibit protein synthesis. It acts as a bacteriostatic agent against many strains of corynebacteria, listeria, moxicella, streptococci, Neisseria meningitides, Staphylococci, Clostridia, and Haemophilus sp. It is used for the treatment of bacterial infections, such as nose, ear, and throat infections, chest infections, skin infections as well as mouth and dental infections. They are also used as an alternative to penicillin. The global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The global macrolide antibiotics market is expected to show a sharp growth over the forecast period owing to an increasing demand for macrolide across the globe. Rising prevalence of bacterial skin infections and rising number of dermatology clinics also favor the market growth. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, macrolide antibiotics may increase the risk of sudden cardiac death, ventricular tachyarrhythmias, and cardiovascular death in patients, which may hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4342

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 120 market data tables and figures spread over 200 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “macrolide antibiotics market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in Macrolide antibiotics Market

Some of the key players in the global market are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Neo Química (Brazil), Macrolide Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Fresenius Kabi USA (U.S.), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), Gland Pharma Limited (India), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), and WOCKHARDT (U.S.)

Segmentation

The global macrolide antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of drugs, which includes azithromycin, clarithromycin, erythromycin, fidaxomicin, and telithromycin. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral. On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into infection due to mycoplasma pneumoniae, legionella sp, or bordetella pertussis, symptomatic cat-scratch disease, bacillary angiomatosis, peliosis hepatis in patients with AIDS, cerebral toxoplasmosis, uncomplicated skin infections, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/macrolide-antibiotics-market-4342

Regional Analysis

The global macrolide antibiotics market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominates the global macrolide antibiotics market. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. The market in the American region is driven by the rising prescription of antibiotics in out-patient department in the U.S.

In Europe, increasing use of azithromycin, and erythromycin has lead to the rise in the demand for the macrolide antibiotics. France accounts for the largest market share followed by Germany owing to the increasing incidence of skin diseases.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and potential market for the macrolide antibiotics whose growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about the use of macrolides for the treatment various rare skin diseases and its side effects. Expansion of healthcare system in developing countries in Asia Pacific also favors the market growth. The Middle East & Africa is expected to witness a steady growth in this market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]