Machine Mounts Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2017 – 2027

A growing necessity of automation across various industry sectors has proved to be the most valuable force driving the growth of the global machine mounts market. A machine mount is known for its use as a machine isolation device and is placed at the bottom of the machine tool. As global industrial growth reaches new heights, there has been a significant growth in the use of machine mounts. The types of machines commonly known in the global machine mounts market are CNC machines, general machine tools, cutting machines, injection molding machines, forming presses, EDM machines, air compressors, etc.

A new research report by Future Market Insights titled ‘Machine Mounts Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ presents a detailed forecast of the global machine mounts market for the period 2017-2027. The study involves an in-depth approach for market analysis, as there are various designs available under every single category of machine mount types. According to the report, the global machine mounts market is expected to reach a value of over US$ 2,200 Mn by the end of 2027 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This growth in revenue is triggered by an improved trade scenario across the world. Government of many countries are making their move towards improving business relations with other economies by framing supportive trade policies. Japan is a prominent player in the global machine mounts market that has been displaying signs of strengthened export business in the last few years.

General Machine Tools to Dominate Global Market; Western Europe Largest Regional Market

Demands from machinery operations are growing across key industries. Sectors such as automotive, railways, defense, agriculture, medical industry etc., are exhibiting a strong demand for different machines that incorporate machine mounts. General machine tools are expected to have a much larger market size than other machine types. This segment is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. CNC machines are also expected to be in close competition with general machine tools in terms of growth rate.

Among the regional markets, Western Europe is forecasted to project exceptional growth. With the economic stability and industrial growth, the region is expected to witness highest demand for machine mounts during the forecast period. Japan is projected to be a lucrative regional market for machine mounts with its progressive growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

This comprehensive research report comprises a section dedicated to the analysis of leading companies and their key developments over the years. The report includes a brief profile of all these companies including a SWOT analysis. The report mentions key players like Trelleborg AB, Cummins Inc., LORD Corporation, Hutchinson SA, Total Vibration Solutions Ltd., VibraSystems Inc., Sunnex Group, Nu-Tech Engineering Services Ltd., Rosta AG, Vishwaraj Rubber Industries, Industrial Components Group, Fibet Group, Kurashiki Kako Co., Ltd. etc.