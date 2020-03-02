MACHINE LEARNING IN RETAIL MARKET RESEARCH – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST 2019 – 2025

In the retail sector, top competitors like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot clearly and publicly rely on data, analytics, and machine learning to create their market edge. As a result, ML is fast becoming a commonly used tool among retail marketers.
In 2018, the global Machine Learning in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Machine Learning in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Oracle
SAP
Intel
NVIDIA
Google
Sentient Technologies
Salesforce
ViSenze
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Online
Offline
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928344-global-machine-learning-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Machine Learning in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Machine Learning in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On-Premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Online
1.5.3 Offline
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size
2.2 Machine Learning in Retail Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Machine Learning in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Machine Learning in Retail Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Machine Learning in Retail Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Machine Learning in Retail Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Learning in Retail Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Amazon Web Services
12.3.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 NVIDIA
12.7.1 NVIDIA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.7.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NVIDIA Recent Development
12.8 Google
12.8.1 Google Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction
12.8.4 Google Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Google Recent Development
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928344-global-machine-learning-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com