MACHINE LEARNING IN RETAIL MARKET RESEARCH – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST 2019 – 2025

In the retail sector, top competitors like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot clearly and publicly rely on data, analytics, and machine learning to create their market edge. As a result, ML is fast becoming a commonly used tool among retail marketers.

In 2018, the global Machine Learning in Retail market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Machine Learning in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine Learning in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

NVIDIA

Google

Sentient Technologies

Salesforce

ViSenze

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Offline

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928344-global-machine-learning-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Learning in Retail status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine Learning in Retail development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Offline

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size

2.2 Machine Learning in Retail Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Machine Learning in Retail Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Machine Learning in Retail Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Machine Learning in Retail Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Machine Learning in Retail Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Machine Learning in Retail Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Machine Learning in Retail Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Machine Learning in Retail Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Machine Learning in Retail Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Web Services

12.3.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 NVIDIA

12.7.1 NVIDIA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.7.4 NVIDIA Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

12.8 Google

12.8.1 Google Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Machine Learning in Retail Introduction

12.8.4 Google Revenue in Machine Learning in Retail Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Google Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928344-global-machine-learning-in-retail-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com