M2M Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

M2M is a technology that enables communication through wired and wireless technology. The exchange of information takes place between machines and devices or sensors. Most of the wireless M2M applications It is used in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, transportation, public safety, and retail for smooth functioning of operations, enhancing productivity, and reducing cost. It is widely used in connected health, connected car, smart metering, fleet tracking, intelligent buildings, and POS terminals. It is used to monitor condition of patient in real-time, manage machines from a remote location, and can easily identify critical situations.
The analysts forecast the Global M2M Services market to grow at a CAGR of 24.27 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The Global M2M Services market can be segmented on the basis of Technology, Vertical, and Geography. On the basis of technology the Global M2M Services market can be classified into three major segments: Cellular, Fixed, and Satellite. On the basis of Vertical the market is segmented into six major categories: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others. The others segment includes verticals such as Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Public Services, Security, and Retail.
The report, the Global M2M Services market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers Global M2M Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• North America
• Western Europe
• APAC
• Central and East Europe
• Latin America
• MEA
Key Vendors
• AT&T Inc.
• China Mobile Ltd.
• EE Ltd.
• KT Corp.
Other Prominent Vendors
• Amdocs
• Comarch
• Ericsson
• Gemalto
• Huawei
• Jasper Wireless
• Novatel Wireless
• Orange Business Services
• Red Bend
• Sierra Wireless
• SIMcom
• Sprint
• Swisscom
• Telecom Italia
• Telefonica
• Telenor
• TeliaSonera
• Telit
• T-Mobile US
• Turkcell
• u-blox
• Verizon Communications
• Vodafone Group
• Wipro
• ZTE
Market Driver
• Increasing Use of M2M in Automotive Industry
Market Challenge
• Lack of Standardization
Market Trend
• Increased Use of M2M in Supply Chain Management
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Operator Alliances
06.1.2 Opportunities for M2M Services
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Technology
07.1 Global M2M Services Market by Technology Segmentation 2014-2019
07.2 Global Cellular M2M Services Market
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Fixed M2M Services Market
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Satellite M2M Services Market
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Vertical
08.1 Global M2M Services Market by Vertical Segmentation 2014-2019
08.2 Global M2M Services Market in Consumer Electronics Vertical
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global M2M Services Market in Automotive Vertical
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global M2M Services Market in Healthcare Vertical
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global M2M Services Market in Energy and Utilities Vertical
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.6 Global M2M Services Market in Transport and Logistics Vertical
08.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.7 Global M2M Services Market in Manufacturing Vertical
08.7.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.8 Global M2M Services Market in Others Vertical
08.8.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
17.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 AT&T
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.1.5 Business Strategy
18.1.6 Recent Developments
18.1.7 SWOT Analysis
18.2 China Telecom
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Recent Developments
..…..Continued
