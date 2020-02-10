M2M Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

M2M is a technology that enables communication through wired and wireless technology. The exchange of information takes place between machines and devices or sensors. Most of the wireless M2M applications It is used in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, transportation, public safety, and retail for smooth functioning of operations, enhancing productivity, and reducing cost. It is widely used in connected health, connected car, smart metering, fleet tracking, intelligent buildings, and POS terminals. It is used to monitor condition of patient in real-time, manage machines from a remote location, and can easily identify critical situations.

The analysts forecast the Global M2M Services market to grow at a CAGR of 24.27 percent over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The Global M2M Services market can be segmented on the basis of Technology, Vertical, and Geography. On the basis of technology the Global M2M Services market can be classified into three major segments: Cellular, Fixed, and Satellite. On the basis of Vertical the market is segmented into six major categories: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Transport and Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others. The others segment includes verticals such as Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Public Services, Security, and Retail.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/38436-global-m2m-services-market-2015-2019

The report, the Global M2M Services market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It also covers Global M2M Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• North America

• Western Europe

• APAC

• Central and East Europe

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Vendors

• AT&T Inc.

• China Mobile Ltd.

• EE Ltd.

• KT Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors

• Amdocs

• Comarch

• Ericsson

• Gemalto

• Huawei

• Jasper Wireless

• Novatel Wireless

• Orange Business Services

• Red Bend

• Sierra Wireless

• SIMcom

• Sprint

• Swisscom

• Telecom Italia

• Telefonica

• Telenor

• TeliaSonera

• Telit

• T-Mobile US

• Turkcell

• u-blox

• Verizon Communications

• Vodafone Group

• Wipro

• ZTE

Market Driver

• Increasing Use of M2M in Automotive Industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

• Lack of Standardization

• For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

• Increased Use of M2M in Supply Chain Management

• For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/38436-global-m2m-services-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

04. Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.1.1 Operator Alliances

06.1.2 Opportunities for M2M Services

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

06.3 Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Technology

07.1 Global M2M Services Market by Technology Segmentation 2014-2019

07.2 Global Cellular M2M Services Market

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Global Fixed M2M Services Market

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Global Satellite M2M Services Market

07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08. Market Segmentation by Vertical

08.1 Global M2M Services Market by Vertical Segmentation 2014-2019

08.2 Global M2M Services Market in Consumer Electronics Vertical

08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.3 Global M2M Services Market in Automotive Vertical

08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.4 Global M2M Services Market in Healthcare Vertical

08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.5 Global M2M Services Market in Energy and Utilities Vertical

08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.6 Global M2M Services Market in Transport and Logistics Vertical

08.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.7 Global M2M Services Market in Manufacturing Vertical

08.7.1 Market Size and Forecast

08.8 Global M2M Services Market in Others Vertical

08.8.1 Market Size and Forecast

09. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2014

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 AT&T

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Overview

18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.1.5 Business Strategy

18.1.6 Recent Developments

18.1.7 SWOT Analysis

18.2 China Telecom

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Overview

18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

18.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

18.2.5 Geographical Segmentation

18.2.6 Business Strategy

18.2.7 Recent Developments

..…..Continued