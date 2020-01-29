M2M Healthcare Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

M2M Healthcare Market 2019
M2M healthcare is the collective term for telehealth, telecare, telemedicine, mobile health, digital health, and eHealth services.
One of the drives of market is the increased number of mobile computing devices.
In 2018, the global M2M Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global M2M Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AirStrip Technologies
BL Healthcare
IBM
PharmaSecure
Microsoft
Apple
Ingenious Med
Cisco Networks
NeuroVigil
QxMD Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
M2M Modules
Connectivity Services
M2M Applications And Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
M2M Healthcare Manufacturers
M2M Healthcare Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
M2M Healthcare Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
