M2M Healthcare Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

M2M healthcare is the collective term for telehealth, telecare, telemedicine, mobile health, digital health, and eHealth services. It is a model for healthcare delivery which uses technology to provide healthcare remotely. M2M creates smart communication environments such as connected healthcare. It is an emerging ecosystem of IP-connected devices with the potential to deliver significant business benefits valued at trillions of dollars in the future across varied industries.
The analysts forecast the global M2M healthcare market to grow at a CAGR of 43.52% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global M2M healthcare market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue obtained from applications including remote health monitoring, clinical monitoring, fitness and wellness, and others.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global M2M Healthcare Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Apple
• Cisco
• Deutsche Telekom
• GE Healthcare
• Vodafone
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott
• Aeris
• Agfa-Gevaert
• AirStrip Technologies
• Alcatel-Lucent
• AT&T
• athenahealth
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Evolent Health
• Google
• Honeywell
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Janus Remote Communications
• Johnson & Johnson
• KORE Wireless Group
• Microsoft
• Misfit
• Philips
• Sierra Wireless
• Sprint
• STANLEY Healthcare Solutions
• Telefónica
• Verizon
• Wipro
Market driver
• Increased number of mobile computing devices.
Market challenge
• Lack of infrastructure in developing economies.
Market trend
• Collaboration leading to new product development.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlight
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by component
• Market size and forecast
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market size and forecast
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key vendor profiles
..…..Continued
