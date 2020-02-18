M-Health Application 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 32.2% and Forecast to 2022

From last few years, healthcare has been transformed due to the extensive use of information technology for health monitoring. The healthcare applications are not only used by the healthcare provider but also by the patients. Continuously heart rate monitoring, smart health applications and other monitoring devices and applications help the patient to maintain their health and take preventive measures, thus avoiding further complications. Increasing demand for M-Health applications, growing healthcare expenditure and rising in the number of M-health applications providers drive the market growth. Furthermore, extensive use of smart phones influences the market growth.

The global M-Health application market is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global M-Health application market is segmented into monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, education & awareness, healthcare management, wellness & prevention, and others. Monitoring segment accounts the largest market share in 2016.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the global M-Health Application market include Allscripts, Agamatrix, Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic MiniMed, Inc., Vivify Health, and iHealth Labs Inc. (Subsidiary of Andon Health Co. Ltd.)

Study objectives of M-Health Application market:

Ø To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets.

Ø To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Target Audience:

• M-Health applications developers and providers

• M-Health applications devices manufacturers and suppliers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

Key Findings:

• The global market for M-Health Application is expected to reach USD 100216.5 million by 2023 from USD 14201.0 million in 2016.

• Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 28762.1 billion by 2023.

• Asia Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• America

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Egypt

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Innovation and rapidly changing technology

4.2.2 Adoption and involvement of patient

4.2.3 Cost effectiveness and convenience

4.2.4 Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Security and confidentiality of data

4.3.2 Resistance to change

4.3.3 Market volatility

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Emerging economies

4.4.2 Partnership as an entry strategy

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Lack of knowledge and language barriers in Low-and Middle-Income Countries (LMICS)

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 mHealth device manufacturers

5.2.2 App and software providers

5.2.3 Network Providers/ Mobile operators

5.2.4 Healthcare providers / Medical professional

5.2.5 Patients

6 Global mHealth Applications Market, By Type

6.1 Monitoring Applications

6.2 Diagnosis & Treatment

6.3 Education & Awareness

6.4 Healthcare Management

6.5 Wellness & Prevention

7 Global mHealth Market, By Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Canada

7.1.2 US

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Australia

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 Japan

7.3.4 Republic of Korea

7.3.5 India

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 UAE

7.4.2 Saudi Arabia

7.4.3 Egypt

7.4.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Profile

9.1 Allscripts

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Product Overview

9.1.3 Finacial Overview

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Agamatrix, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Business Segment Overview

9.2.3 Financial Overview

9.2.4 Key Development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Apple Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

9.3.3 Financial Overview

9.3.4 Key Development

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Honeywell International Inc.

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Product Overview

9.4.3 Financials

9.4.4 Key Development

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Medtronic MiniMed, Inc.

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Product Overview

9.5.3 Financials

9.5.4 Key Development

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

..…..Continued

