M-COMMERCE 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).

The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies. Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market. The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.

In 2018, the global M-Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M-Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Ericsson

Flipkart

Gemalto

Google

IBM

Irctc

Mastercard

Mopay

Oxygen8

Paypal

Paytm

Sap

Shop Clues

Visa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M Billing

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail M-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Hospitality and Tourism

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Airline

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 M Billing

1.4.3 M Retailing

1.4.4 M Ticketing/Booking

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global M-Commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail M-Commerce

1.5.3 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.4 Hospitality and Tourism

1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Media and Entertainment

1.5.8 Airline

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 M-Commerce Market Size

2.2 M-Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M-Commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 M-Commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Amazon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.2 Ericsson

12.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.3 Flipkart

12.3.1 Flipkart Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.3.4 Flipkart Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Flipkart Recent Development

12.4 Gemalto

12.4.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.4.4 Gemalto Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.5 Google

12.5.1 Google Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.5.4 Google Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Google Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Irctc

12.7.1 Irctc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.7.4 Irctc Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Irctc Recent Development

12.8 Mastercard

12.8.1 Mastercard Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.8.4 Mastercard Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mastercard Recent Development

12.9 Mopay

12.9.1 Mopay Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.9.4 Mopay Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Mopay Recent Development

12.10 Oxygen8

12.10.1 Oxygen8 Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 M-Commerce Introduction

12.10.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development

12.11 Paypal

12.12 Paytm

12.13 Sap

12.14 Shop Clues

12.15 Visa

Continued…..

