Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2025

Lyophilization is a freeze drying process used for the removal of water from the final product. In Lyophilization output product freeze under high vacuum. Lyophilization process is used in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries for the production of good quality products with expanded lifespan. It is also used to reduce damage of high sensitive products such as vaccines, proteins, blood plasma, antibodies, and enzymes. Fluctuation in the properties of protein drugs is a major limitation and has direct effect on drug delivery. Proteins with therapeutic activity must be stored at specific temperatures and humidity to maintain therapeutic properties or drug efficacy until distributed. Liquid drugs have proteins as active ingredients and are required to be stored in a refrigerator until dispensed. The requirement of refrigeration for protein products referred as cold chain. Protein drugs can also be formulated as lyophilized or powder products. Lyophilized proteins must be reconstructed before injection. Lyophilized medicines are sold with reconstruction vial systems, or packed in specific injection devices (for example two-part syringes, needle free injectors, pens, etc.) that permit reconstruction of the lyophilized products to take place in the device before injection.

Technical developments and increasing risk of contamination of sensitive pharmaceutical products are factors hampering the growth of the global lyophilized injectable drugs market. Pharmaceutical industries find it quite difficult to prevent damage and maintain the efficacy & functions of a drug product. Moreover, increase in the number of commercially available injectable drugs and vaccines for several disease conditions and rise in demand for outsourcing activities and contract manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industries are factors projected to boost the growth of the global lyophilized injectables drugs market in the next few years.

The global lyophilized injectable drugs market can be segmented based on type of packaging, delivery, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of packaging, the global market can be categorized into single use vials, point-of-care reconstitution, specialty packaging, drugs for sc/im injection, drugs for infusion, and product specific devices. Based on delivery, the global lyophilized injectable drugs market can be divided into prefilled diluent syringes, proprietary reconstitution devices, single-step devices, and multi-step devices. Based on indication, the market can be classified into autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, metabolic conditions, and others. In terms of end-user, the global lyophilized injectable drugs market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, specialty clinic, and others.

Geographically, the global lyophilized injectable drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-divided into countries or sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global lyophilized injectable drugs market due to highly developed health care infrastructure and increase in demand for advanced medical technology in the U.S. Europe is another major market for lyophilized injectable drugs due to development of novel technologies pertaining to lyophilization in order to enhance the product portfolio and increased number of clinical trial activities. Additionally, ample skilled workforce propels the global lyophilized injectable drugs market in Europe. Asia Pacific is considered to be the most attractive market during the forecast period due to growing health awareness and demand for advanced medical technology.

Key players operating in the global lyophilized injectable drugs market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., Hospira (Pfizer), SHL Group, and Schott NYC, among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.

