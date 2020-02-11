Lyocell Fiber Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Lyocell fibers are the semi-synthetic cellulose fibers that are produced by a closed loop method through a solvent spinning technique, where cellulose is subjected to many chemical changes such as reduction of wood chips to wood pulp with strong alkali, dissolution of cellulose, setting and alignment of cellulose fibers, washing of fibers, carding of fibers, and recovery of the solvent. The solvent spinning technique here refers to the dissolution of cellulose in solvents.

The analysts forecast the global lyocell fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lyocell fiber market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lyocell fibers in apparel, home textiles, medical and hygiene, and other applications by considering 2015 as the base year.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Lyocell Fibers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Acelon Chemicals & Fiber

• City Victor

• Chonbang

• INVISTA

• Lenzing

• Qingdao Textile Group Fiber

Other prominent vendors

• China Populus Textile Limited

• Grasim

• Great Duksan

• Nien Foun Fiber

• Sarga Eco-Textile

• Smartfiber

• Weiqiao Textile Company

• Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

Market driver

• Increasing demand for lyocell fibers for apparel manufacturing

Market challenge

• Lack of resources and distribution channels in small and medium-sized enterprises

Market trend

• Emergence of lyocell as an ideal raw material for non-woven fabrics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

