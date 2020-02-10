Lymphedema Treatment Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

Lymphedema involves the accumulation of lymph fluid in fatty tissues just beneath the skin. The condition is caused due to impaired flow in the lymphatic system of a person and is observed either in the legs or arms or in both of them. It can also affect the abdomen, neck, genitals, and face of a person, depending on the portion of the body which has undergone treatment. Primary lymphedema is generally present at birth, while secondary lymphedema is caused due to dysfunction or damage to the lymphatic system. Cancer-related treatment is a prominent cause of secondary lymphedema. Surgery, radiation therapy, or cancer itself can hinder the flow of lymph fluid, leading to lymphedema. Symptoms of lymphedema include feeling of tightness or heaviness; swelling in the legs, arms, or other parts of the body; ache or discomfort; and fibrosis, which means thickening or hardening of the skin.

Rise in the number of lymphedema cases globally is a prominent factor driving the growth of the global lymphedema treatment market. According to some estimates, 140-250 million people across the globe are affected by lymphedema. In the U.S., around 1-2 million people suffer from primary lymphedema, while 2-3 million are affected with secondary lymphedema. Rise in incidence of cancer, especially breast cancer, is another factor boosting the number of lymphedema cases globally. Patients undergoing radiation therapy or surgery for breast cancer treatment are at a high risk of developing lymphedema. Breast cancer is the most commonly observed cancer among women and is the second-most common type of cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, an estimated 2 million cases of breast cancer were reported in 2018 across the world.

Launch of new medical devices by companies is another factor contributing to the growth of the global lymphedema treatment market. In May 2017, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of at-home therapy devices, announced the launch of Flexitouch system in the U.S. market. Flexitouch system is a pneumatic compression device for use in the treatment of lymphedma of neck and head. The device, which was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2016, is the only pneumatic compression system that can deliver non-invasive therapy to patients and can help in stimulating their lymphatic system.

Ongoing research for the development of novel therapies for the treatment of lymphedema is another driver of the global lymphedema treatment market. According to a new study conducted at the Stanford University School of Medicine, a new molecular mechanism primarily responsible for causing lymphedema, along with a drug (bestatin) which has the potential for hindering the process, was uncovered in May 2017. Bestatin is currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of secondary lymphedema. Positive outcome from the trials is expected to be a step forward toward developing new treatment option for the management of lymphedema.

The global lymphedema treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be classified into surgery, compression therapy, and others. Based on end-user, the lymphedema treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

In terms of geography, the global lymphedema treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global lymphedema treatment market due to launch of new products for the management of the condition. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in terms of dominance over the global lymphedema treatment market. In Asia Pacific, increasing incidence of breast cancer is likely to fuel the growth of the lymphedema treatment market during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global lymphedema treatment market include Bio Compression Systems, Inc., BSN medical, Lohmann & Rauscher, Mego Afek ltd, SIGVARIS, and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

