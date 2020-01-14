LYME DISEASE (LD) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2027

Lyme disease (LD)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Lyme disease (LD) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Lyme disease (LD) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Lyme disease (LD) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Lyme disease (LD) is caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi, injected into the blood stream after an infected tick has been attached 48-72 hrs. It is the most common vector-borne disease. The clinical presentation varies depending on the stage of the illness and includes erthyma migrans, carditis, central nervous system disease, and arthritis. Regardless of the clinical presentation, most patients with Lyme disease (LD) have resolution of their clinical symptoms when treated with appropriate antimicrobials. Persistent symptoms after therapy are most often due to misdiagnosis rather than treatment failure.

It can manifest as early localized disease (erythema migrans), early disseminated disease (e.g meningitis or multiple erythema migrans), or late disease (large joint arthritis). Both the innate and adaptive immune systems contribute to the inflammatory response which results in clinical symptoms. Regardless of the clinical presentation, the vast majority of patients who are treated for Lyme disease (LD) with short courses of appropriate antibiotics do extremely well.

The DelveInsight Lyme disease (LD) market report gives the thorough understanding of the Lyme disease (LD) by including details such as disease definition, disease microbiology, clinical manifestations, risk factors, pathogenesis, and diagnostic trends, prognosis and prevention. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Lyme disease (LD) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Lyme disease (LD) Epidemiology

The Lyme disease (LD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 8 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as total incident population of Lyme disease (LD), gender specific incidence of Lyme disease (LD), total diagnosed population of Lyme disease (LD), acute and chronic incidence of Lyme disease (LD) and age specific diagnosed incidence of Lyme disease (LD)] scenario of Lyme disease (LD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

According to DelveInsight, total incident population of Lyme disease (LD) in the 7 major markets is estimated approximately 489,605 cases in 2016 and it is expected to change in 2027.

DelveInsight estimates that the Incident population of Lyme disease (LD) will significantly change during the study period [2016-2027].

DelveInsight estimates suggest higher diagnosed incidence of Lyme disease (LD) in the United States with 280,152 diagnosed cases in 2016.

Lyme disease (LD) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Lyme disease (LD) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Currently, the therapeutic options comprises the use of antibiotics for the treatment of Lyme disease (LD). The present market does not holds any approved drug for Lyme disease (LD). The situation is equally crucial for the emerging therapies. The thin pipeline activities in this space makes the situation even more complicated. In the current scenario, the pipeline holds only one active product, VLA15 being developed by Valneva.

Expected Launch of potential therapies (currently only one i.e., VLA15) may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed incident population of Lyme disease (LD). Owing to the positive outcomes during the early stage trials along with the Fast track Designation the only upcoming therapy VLA15 by Valneva has a potential to create a significant positive shift in the Lyme disease (LD) Market Size.

The treatment course for Lyme disease (LD) includes Antibiotics comprising Tetracycline (Doxycycline), Penicillins (Amoxicillin and Benzathine Penicillin), Cephalosporins (Cefuroxime, Ceftriaxone and Cefotaxime), Macrolides (Azithromycin and clarithromycin) and some other medications for the related manifestations associated with the Lyme disease (LD).

The First Line of Treatment for Lyme borreliosis comprises of Tetracycline, Penicillins followed by Cephalosporins.

Lyme disease (LD) Market Outlook

The Lyme disease (LD) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the market of Lyme disease (LD) in 7MM was found to be 403.64 million in 2016, and is expected to increase from 2016-2027.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Lyme disease (LD) in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Lyme disease (LD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

