LV and MV Switchgear Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2024) | Analysis

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems.

According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271.

Scope of the Report:

Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.

In terms of the classification segment, Low Voltage Switchgear market accounted for over 57% of the overall share in 2014. These are generally used in industrial, commercial and domestic applications.

In terms of the applications segment, the power generation segment was the largest contributor in the LV and MV Switchgear market. In 2014 the utilities segment amounted for 35.72% revenue share. There is growth in demand for efficient and smart power generation which is required to address the futuristic demand for electricity.

The worldwide market for LV and MV Switchgear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

This report focuses on the LV and MV Switchgear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Mitsubishi

Fuji

HYUNDAI

Toshiba

SENTEG

Hyosung

MEIDENSHA

CHINT

Changshu Switchgear

XD

Wecome

TGOOD

HEAG

CTCS

Sunrise

SHVS

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Voltage Switchgear

Medium Voltage Switchgear

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Infrastructure and Utilities

Energy

Industries

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LV and MV Switchgear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LV and MV Switchgear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LV and MV Switchgear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the LV and MV Switchgear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LV and MV Switchgear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, LV and MV Switchgear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LV and MV Switchgear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

