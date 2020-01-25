Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

The worldwide market for Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Use

Residential Use

