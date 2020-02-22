Luxury Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In application, Luxury Packaging downstream is wide and recently Luxury Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Premium Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco, Gourmet Food and Drinks, Watches and Jewellery. Globally, the Luxury Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cosmetics and Fragrances which accounts for nearly 42.71% of total downstream consumption of Luxury Packaging.

The worldwide market for Luxury Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 23600 million US$ in 2024, from 17000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Luxury Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GPA Global

Owens-Illinois

Diam

Ardagh

Crown Holdings

Amcor

Progress Packaging

HH Deluxe Packaging

Prestige Packaging

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Textiles

Wood

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetics and Fragrances

Confectionery

Premium Alcoholic Drinks

Tobacco

Gourmet Food and Drinks

Watches and Jewellery

