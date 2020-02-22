Luxury Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In application, Luxury Packaging downstream is wide and recently Luxury Packaging has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Premium Alcoholic Drinks, Tobacco, Gourmet Food and Drinks, Watches and Jewellery. Globally, the Luxury Packaging market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cosmetics and Fragrances which accounts for nearly 42.71% of total downstream consumption of Luxury Packaging.
The worldwide market for Luxury Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 23600 million US$ in 2024, from 17000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Luxury Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GPA Global
Owens-Illinois
Diam
Ardagh
Crown Holdings
Amcor
Progress Packaging
HH Deluxe Packaging
Prestige Packaging
Pendragon Presentation Packaging
Request ForFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695135-global-luxury-packaging-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glass
Metal
Plastic
Textiles
Wood
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Cosmetics and Fragrances
Confectionery
Premium Alcoholic Drinks
Tobacco
Gourmet Food and Drinks
Watches and Jewellery
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3695135-global-luxury-packaging-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Luxury Packaging Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glass
1.2.2 Metal
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Textiles
1.2.5 Wood
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Cosmetics and Fragrances
1.3.2 Confectionery
1.3.3 Premium Alcoholic Drinks
1.3.4 Tobacco
1.3.5 Gourmet Food and Drinks
1.3.6 Watches and Jewellery
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
Luxury Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 GPA Global
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 GPA Global Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Owens-Illinois
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Owens-Illinois Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Diam
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Diam Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Ardagh
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Ardagh Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Crown Holdings
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Crown Holdings Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Amcor
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Amcor Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Progress Packaging
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Luxury Packaging Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Progress Packaging Luxury Packaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/luxury-packaging-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/497709