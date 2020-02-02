Luxury Massage Chair Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market

Luxury massage chairs are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Panasonic

Osaki

Inada

Human Touch

Fujiiryoki

Titan

Cozzia

OSIM

Omega

Luraco

Infinity

Ogawa

Luxury massage chair industry has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. When massage appliance products enter the emerging market, if they could be combined with local personal care or household appliance brand, and take the advantage of regional brand influence and market channels, the market investment could be reduced, and it will lead to high growth rate of sales.

The product quality of luxury massage chair industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. The trend of differential scanning calorimeter is more functional and smarter. At the same time, Technology is innovating. Such as Thai reinforcement technology, space track technology, foot roller scraping technology.

The global Luxury Massage Chair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Massage Chair market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Massage Chair in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Massage Chair in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Massage Chair market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Massage Chair market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Heated Massage Chairs

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products

Market size by End User

Homes

Offices

Clubs

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Luxury Massage Chair market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luxury Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Luxury Massage Chair companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Luxury Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luxury Massage Chair market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Massage Chair Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Heated Massage Chairs

1.4.3 Inversion Massage Chairs

1.4.4 Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

1.4.5 Targeted Massage Products

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Homes

1.5.3 Offices

1.5.4 Clubs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Panasonic

11.1.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.2 Osaki

11.2.1 Osaki Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.2.5 Osaki Recent Development

11.3 Inada

11.3.1 Inada Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.3.5 Inada Recent Development

11.4 Human Touch

11.4.1 Human Touch Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.4.5 Human Touch Recent Development

11.5 Fujiiryoki

11.5.1 Fujiiryoki Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.5.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Development

11.6 Titan

11.6.1 Titan Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Titan Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Titan Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.6.5 Titan Recent Development

11.7 Cozzia

11.7.1 Cozzia Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Cozzia Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Cozzia Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.7.5 Cozzia Recent Development

11.8 OSIM

11.8.1 OSIM Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.8.5 OSIM Recent Development

11.9 Omega

11.9.1 Omega Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Omega Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Omega Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.9.5 Omega Recent Development

11.10 Luraco

11.10.1 Luraco Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Luraco Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Luraco Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered

11.10.5 Luraco Recent Development

11.11 Infinity

11.12 Ogawa

Continued….

