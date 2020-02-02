Luxury Massage Chair Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market
Luxury massage chairs are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Panasonic
Osaki
Inada
Human Touch
Fujiiryoki
Titan
Cozzia
OSIM
Omega
Luraco
Infinity
Ogawa
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717585-global-luxury-massage-chair-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Luxury massage chair industry has developed for half a century. Technologically, it’s very mature. When massage appliance products enter the emerging market, if they could be combined with local personal care or household appliance brand, and take the advantage of regional brand influence and market channels, the market investment could be reduced, and it will lead to high growth rate of sales.
The product quality of luxury massage chair industry in recent years is rising with the continuous development of production scale. The trend of differential scanning calorimeter is more functional and smarter. At the same time, Technology is innovating. Such as Thai reinforcement technology, space track technology, foot roller scraping technology.
The global Luxury Massage Chair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Massage Chair market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Massage Chair in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Massage Chair in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Massage Chair market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Massage Chair market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Heated Massage Chairs
Inversion Massage Chairs
Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
Targeted Massage Products
Market size by End User
Homes
Offices
Clubs
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Luxury Massage Chair market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Massage Chair market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Luxury Massage Chair companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Luxury Massage Chair submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luxury Massage Chair market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Massage Chair Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Heated Massage Chairs
1.4.3 Inversion Massage Chairs
1.4.4 Zero Gravity Massage Chairs
1.4.5 Targeted Massage Products
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Homes
1.5.3 Offices
1.5.4 Clubs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Panasonic
11.1.1 Panasonic Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Panasonic Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
11.2 Osaki
11.2.1 Osaki Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Osaki Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.2.5 Osaki Recent Development
11.3 Inada
11.3.1 Inada Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Inada Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.3.5 Inada Recent Development
11.4 Human Touch
11.4.1 Human Touch Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Human Touch Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.4.5 Human Touch Recent Development
11.5 Fujiiryoki
11.5.1 Fujiiryoki Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Fujiiryoki Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.5.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Development
11.6 Titan
11.6.1 Titan Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Titan Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Titan Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.6.5 Titan Recent Development
11.7 Cozzia
11.7.1 Cozzia Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Cozzia Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Cozzia Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.7.5 Cozzia Recent Development
11.8 OSIM
11.8.1 OSIM Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 OSIM Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.8.5 OSIM Recent Development
11.9 Omega
11.9.1 Omega Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Omega Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Omega Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.9.5 Omega Recent Development
11.10 Luraco
11.10.1 Luraco Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Luraco Luxury Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Luraco Luxury Massage Chair Products Offered
11.10.5 Luraco Recent Development
11.11 Infinity
11.12 Ogawa
Continued….
Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717585-global-luxury-massage-chair-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)