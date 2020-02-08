Luxury Jewellery Market 2019 Industry Trends, Top players, Demand, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Philippines Luxury Jewellery Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Luxury Jewellery in the US” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 14 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Luxury costume and fine jewellery continued to underperform in 2017, as local consumers spent less money on luxury accessories like jewellery and watches whilst spending more on experiences (leisure and recreation) and housing, and spending by foreign tourists decreased as they travelled to the US less due to the stronger US dollar, new travel restrictions and visa criteria. Also, with the continuing athleisure trend, consumers wear less jewellery with their outfits. Furthermore, internet retail…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Jewellery in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857762-luxury-jewellery-in-the-us
Product coverage: Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Fine Jewellery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857762-luxury-jewellery-in-the-us
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Headlines
Prospects
Luxury Jewellery Sales Still Underperform
Popularity of Jewellery for Holiday Gifts Declines, But Self-purchasing Element Is Growing
Luxury Jewellery Adapts To Internet Retailing, A Channel Set To Keep Growing
Competitive Landscape
Tiffany & Co Struggles With Unsteady Consumer Spending
Social Media Is A Key Marketing Tool
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Jewellery: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 Distribution of Luxury Jewellery by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Luxury Jewellery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
US Luxury Market Faces Multiple Challenges
the Perception of Luxury Is Changing
Luxury Goods Remains Competitive and Diverse
Luxury Online Sales Continue To Grow
Luxury Goods Is Expected To Rise Again
Market Indicators
Table 8 of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/luxury-jewellery-market-2019-industry-trends-top-players-demand-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2023_329837.html
Table 9 of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 10 of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 11 Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 12 Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 15 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com