Luxury Jewellery Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand- Analysis to 2025

iCrowd Newswire – Jun 13, 2019

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Jewelleryin key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Jewellery in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Jewellery market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Luxury Jewellery refer to the jewellery which have high value to collect. These jewellery have much more meaning other than money, they are symbol of status and status of their host.

In 2017, the global Luxury Jewellery market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Jewellery market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

strategies of managing prices and its inputs. Advancements in technology, which have made possible now for online sales, 3D printing technology, and radio-frequency that helps improve supply-chain efficiency, the present-day companies are evolving higher with opportunities for growth. The current trend of social media has allowed the consumer goods industry and its markets to reach consumers to use these channels for brand building.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Jewellery include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Luxury Jewellery include

Chopard

Mikimoto

Bvlgari

Piaget

Graff

Tiffany & Co.

Buccellati

Van Cleef & Arpels

Cartier

Harry Winston

Chaumet

LVMH

Kering

Chanel

Hermes

Market Size Split by Type

Earrings

Rings

Bracelets

Necklaces

Market Size Split by Application

Online

Offline

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

To be sure, this growth has been possible with the back of steadily rising income and populations, particularly in the emerging markets across the world. Currently, companies that are dedicatedly contributing to the consumer goods industry are identifying trends to capitalizing in emerging markets. They are also keeping a keen eye for new opportunities to acquire or partner with other companies (in the same domain) to leverage consumer market solutions, access source of raw materials, and enable access to consumers. In these ways, many companies are positioning themselves for growth opportunities from the emerging markets, other than the traditional market. Another key approach, the companies are gaining access to have a partnership with international brands and local market with the purpose of expanding consumer goods market, globally. Such collaboration can eventually help the companies to adopt new trends and opportunities from the consumer goods industry and would cater in the best ways according to the needs of a specific market.

