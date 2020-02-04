Luxury Home Textile Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Home textiles are cloths and fabrics used as part of home furnishings. They make our lives more comfortable, and give our interiors a defined aesthetic characteristic. To be clear, home textiles are not just any textile within a residence. For example, your clothes are not home textiles, even if you are wearing them at home. Home textiles are specifically tied to the interior of a residence, functionally and aesthetically. Just try and imagine life without them.
This report focuses on Luxury Home Textile volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Home Textile market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Welspun India Ltd
Springs Global
Sunvim
Luolai Home Textile
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Fuanna
Shuixing Home Textile
Mendale Home Textile
Loftex
American Textile
Evezary
Shandong Weiqiao
Beyond Home Textile
Zucchi
GHCL
Veken Elite
Violet Home Textile
Sheridan
WestPoint Home
Franco Manufacturing
Yunus
Lucky Textile
Tevel
Dohia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bedding
Curtain & Blind
Carpet
Towel
Kitchen Linen
Blanket
Segment by Application
Family Used
Commercial Used
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Luxury Home Textile Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Home Textile
1.2 Luxury Home Textile Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Home Textile Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Bedding
1.2.3 Curtain & Blind
1.2.4 Carpet
1.2.5 Towel
1.2.6 Kitchen Linen
1.2.7 Blanket
1.3 Luxury Home Textile Segment by Application
1.3.1 Luxury Home Textile Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Family Used
1.3.3 Commercial Used
1.3 Global Luxury Home Textile Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Luxury Home Textile Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Luxury Home Textile Market Size
1.4.1 Global Luxury Home Textile Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Luxury Home Textile Production (2014-2025)
…………..
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Home Textile Business
7.1 Shaw Industries
7.1.1 Shaw Industries Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Shaw Industries Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Mohawk
7.2.1 Mohawk Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Mohawk Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Welspun India Ltd
7.3.1 Welspun India Ltd Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Welspun India Ltd Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Springs Global
7.4.1 Springs Global Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Springs Global Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Sunvim
7.5.1 Sunvim Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Sunvim Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Luolai Home Textile
7.6.1 Luolai Home Textile Luxury Home Textile Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Luxury Home Textile Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Luolai Home Textile Luxury Home Textile Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
……..CONTINUED
