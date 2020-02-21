LUXURY GOODS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Goods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Goods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Luxury goods include designer apparels, ornaments, and other expensive merchandises that are typically accessible to the wealthy and often indicate status.

Increase in the number of working women and their economic independence are the key reasons for the market growth for female consumers.

In 2018, the global Luxury Goods market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Luxury Goods status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Goods development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LVMH

Kering

Rolex

Tiffany

Coty

Swatch

Prada

Financière Richemont

Hermes

Graff Diamonds

Burberry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Luxury Watches & Jewelry

Apparels And Leather Goods

Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wines/Champagne And Spirits

Fragrances

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Luxury Goods Manufacturers

Luxury Goods Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Luxury Goods Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxury Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Luxury Watches & Jewelry

1.4.3 Apparels And Leather Goods

1.4.4 Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.4.5 Wines/Champagne And Spirits

1.4.6 Fragrances

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxury Goods Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Individual

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxury Goods Market Size

2.2 Luxury Goods Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxury Goods Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Luxury Goods Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 LVMH

12.1.1 LVMH Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.1.4 LVMH Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 LVMH Recent Development

12.2 Kering

12.2.1 Kering Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.2.4 Kering Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kering Recent Development

12.3 Rolex

12.3.1 Rolex Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.3.4 Rolex Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Rolex Recent Development

12.4 Tiffany

12.4.1 Tiffany Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.4.4 Tiffany Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tiffany Recent Development

12.5 Coty

12.5.1 Coty Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.5.4 Coty Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Coty Recent Development

12.6 Swatch

12.6.1 Swatch Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.6.4 Swatch Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Swatch Recent Development

12.7 Prada

12.7.1 Prada Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.7.4 Prada Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Prada Recent Development

12.8 Financière Richemont

12.8.1 Financière Richemont Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.8.4 Financière Richemont Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Financière Richemont Recent Development

12.9 Hermes

12.9.1 Hermes Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.9.4 Hermes Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hermes Recent Development

12.10 Graff Diamonds

12.10.1 Graff Diamonds Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Luxury Goods Introduction

12.10.4 Graff Diamonds Revenue in Luxury Goods Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Graff Diamonds Recent Development

Continued….

