Luxury Fashion Market CAGR Status, Opportunities, Status, Types, Applications, Region and Forecast To 2022

Luxury Fashion Global Market – Overview

Globally, the market for luxury fashion has been increasing due to changing consumption patterns and growing demand for new designs and brands. Growing brand awareness and discounts on big brands online considerably supported the Luxury Fashion Market. Hence, global luxury fashion market is expected to grow at CAGR over 5% post the year 2022.

Over the past couple of years, the luxury fashion market has been growing enormously and is expected to continue on an upwards trend. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The Global Market of Luxury Fashion has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecasted period. The global market of Luxury Fashion is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

MRFR Research Team observed the three dominant trends in the Global Luxury Fashion Market which are globalization, consolidation, and diversification. Globalization is a result of the increased availability of these goods, additional luxury brands, and an increase in tourism. Consolidation involves the growth of big companies and ownership of brands across many segments of luxury products.

Luxury Fashion Global Market – Key Players

The key players profiled in luxury fashion market are

Louis Vuitton

Hermès

Gucci

Chanel

Rolex

Cartier

Prada

Burberry

Michael Kors

Tiffany

Zara

Dolce & Gabbana

Luxury Fashion Global Market – Segments

The Luxury Fashion Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Type : Comprises Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and others.

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel : Comprises monobrand stores, department stores, specialty stores, multi brand boutiques, airport, e-commerce and others

Market Research Analysis:

Increased access to internet, improved awareness for various brands has supported luxury brand sales through online distribution channel

Consumer’s preference towards new designs, brands, comfort has encouraged the sales across various segments in the market

Luxury Fashion Market – Regional Analysis

The US continues to provide robust growth, benefiting from solid post-recession recovery. The slowdown in sales of Luxury Fashion in China is expected to enable the US to remain the world leader though, highlighting its strategic importance within the global industry.

