Luxury Car Rental Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Luxury Car Rental Market 2019

Luxury car rental is the use of a luxury car for a fixed period time at an assessed amount of money. Today, car rental is very popular as it provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers. Users can easily arrange a car rental in website or mobile phone.

The Luxury Car Rental market was worth approximately $10 billion globally in 2016. Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents nearly 50% of the global market, followed by Europe, which representing approximately 29% market shares.

The Luxury Car Rental industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 74% share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz and Avis Budget, are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

The Luxury Car Rental market is forecasted to worth approximately $22.5 billion globally in the end of 2022. The CAGR during 2016-2022 is expected to reach 14.5%.

The global Luxury Car Rental market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 48900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Luxury Car Rental volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Car Rental market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget

Sixt

Europcar

Localiza

CAR Inc.

Movida

Unidas

Goldcar

eHi Car Services

Fox Rent A Car

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Business Rental

Leisure Rental

Segment by Application

Airport

Off-airport

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Luxury Car Rental Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Car Rental

1.2 Luxury Car Rental Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Car Rental Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Business Rental

1.2.3 Leisure Rental

1.3 Luxury Car Rental Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luxury Car Rental Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Airport

1.3.3 Off-airport

1.3 Global Luxury Car Rental Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Luxury Car Rental Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Luxury Car Rental Market Size

1.4.1 Global Luxury Car Rental Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Luxury Car Rental Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Car Rental Business

7.1 Enterprise

7.1.1 Enterprise Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Enterprise Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hertz

7.2.1 Hertz Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hertz Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avis Budget

7.3.1 Avis Budget Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avis Budget Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sixt

7.4.1 Sixt Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sixt Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Europcar

7.5.1 Europcar Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Europcar Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Localiza

7.6.1 Localiza Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Localiza Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CAR Inc.

7.7.1 CAR Inc. Luxury Car Rental Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Luxury Car Rental Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CAR Inc. Luxury Car Rental Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

