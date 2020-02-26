Lutein Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018-2028

Lutein, a yellow pigment found in plants such as marigold, is basically a class of carotenoids. Carotenoids are natural pigments found in several fruits & vegetables. Lutein acts as an antioxidant and is also called “the eye vitamin.” It supports the proper functioning of the eyes and promotes healthy vision. Lutein aids in upholding the Macular Pigment Optical Density (MPOD), which supports healthy vision. It acts as a ‘internal sunglass’ that absorbs blue light, which results in minimizing the damage to the human retina triggered by exposure to direct sunlight and several artificial light sources. Moreover, the intake of lutein through various dietary supplements leads to the growth of MPOD in the human eyes, which also reduces the risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1075

Besides eye care, lutein can also be used for the treatment of other health issues, for instance, it is capable of preventing several types of cancer, especially breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and skin disorders. The global intake of nutritional & dietary supplements across the globe has been largely positive so far. Hence, the demand for Lutein Market expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Dynamics

A rise in the demand for lutein as a health supplement, its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, as well as its usage as an additive for animal feed are among factors anticipated to fuel the demand for this ingredient in numerous consumer markets. Mounting customer awareness about the benefits of lutein intake, coupled with an increase in the number of health-conscious people, has led to an increase in the spending on superior lutein products, which is consequently driving the market. Growing eye-related diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and other age-related macular degeneration, which is likely to lead to vision loss, are among factors that are likely to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.to dominate the market as it has well-established and highly regulated pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals as well as dietary supplements industries.

To know more about the Lutein Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/1075/lutein-market

However, emerging economies, such as greater China, India and most of the ASEAN countries, are expected to play a crucial role in positively influencing the demand for lutein over the forecast period. Overall, the global market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global lutein market are – BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Rexall Sundown, Inc. Hansen Holding A/S, Jarrow Formulas, Inc. Nature’s Bounty, Inc. Kemin Industries, Inc. JF-Pharmaland Technology Development Co., Ltd. Allied Biotech Corporation, Solaray, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1075

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/