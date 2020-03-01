Lutein Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028

Lutein Market: An Overview

Lutein, a yellow pigment found in plants such as marigold, is basically a class of carotenoids. Carotenoids are natural pigments found in several fruits & vegetables. Lutein acts as an antioxidant and is also called “the eye vitamin.” It supports the proper functioning of the eyes and promotes healthy vision. Lutein aids in upholding the Macular Pigment Optical Density (MPOD), which supports healthy vision. It acts as a ‘internal sunglass’ that absorbs blue light, which results in minimizing the damage to the human retina triggered by exposure to direct sunlight and several artificial light sources. Moreover, the intake of lutein through various dietary supplements leads to the growth of MPOD in the human eyes, which also reduces the risk of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

Besides eye care, lutein can also be used for the treatment of other health issues, for instance, it is capable of preventing several types of cancer, especially breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and skin disorders. The global intake of nutritional & dietary supplements across the globe has been largely positive so far. Hence, the demand for lutein is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Dynamics

A rise in the demand for lutein as a health supplement, its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, as well as its usage as an additive for animal feed are among factors anticipated to fuel the demand for this ingredient in numerous consumer markets. Mounting customer awareness about the benefits of lutein intake, coupled with an increase in the number of health-conscious people, has led to an increase in the spending on superior lutein products, which is consequently driving the market. Growing eye-related diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and other age-related macular degeneration, which is likely to lead to vision loss, are among factors that are likely to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Segmentation

Globally, the lutein market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product form, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Powder & crystalline lutein

Oil suspension lutein

Beadlet lutein

Emulsion lutein

On the basis of applications, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Medicine

Food colouring

Dairy & egg products

Poultry feed

Cosmetics

Tobacco

Others

On the basis of end use, the global lutein market is segmented as –

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Dietary supplements

On the basis of region, the global lutein market is segmented as –

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APeJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan) Greater China India South Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APeJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The European region is expected to dominate the market as it has well-established and highly regulated pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals as well as dietary supplements industries. However, emerging economies, such as greater China, India and most of the ASEAN countries, are expected to play a crucial role in positively influencing the demand for lutein over the forecast period. Overall, the global market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Lutein market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global lutein market are –

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

JF-Pharmaland Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Allied Biotech Corporation

Solaray, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

