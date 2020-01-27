Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Trends and Forecast to 2025

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive substitute to surgical biopsies for the detection of molecular biomarkers. Liquid biopsy forms an integral part of precision medicine and has enormous diagnostic and treatment implications for oncology that can bring radical changes in clinical practice. It enables physicians to detect the development of a disease or a tumor examining a simple blood sample. The circulation of cancer cells or traces of RNA or DNA of cancer cells in the blood help to understand the line of treatment which is most likely to work for a patient. Not only this, liquid biopsies help augment capabilities to understand metastatic disease development.

Liquid biopsy is performed to detect cancer at an early stage. It is also used to plan a line of treatment for cancer, to find the efficacy of a line of treatment, and also to detect if cancer has come back. Liquid biopsy enables doctors to examine multiple samples of blood over a period of time, which helps to understand the molecular changes taking place in a tumor.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lung-cancer-liquid-biopsy-market.html

One of the key drivers of lung cancer liquid biopsy market is increasing incidence of lung cancer. Lung cancer accounts for maximum cancer deaths across the world. The major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of lung cancer are smoking, passive smoking, air pollution, and abnormalities in genes.

The competitive landscape of the lung cancer liquid biopsy market features the presence of some top-notch companies. However, the market is likely to witness the entry of new companies. Key market players are focused on strengthening their product offerings and geographic presence by means of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances.

Liquid biopsy is a test performed on the blood sample to diagnose the cancer cells extracted from a tumor. Liquid biopsy is used as a diagnostic test to detect early-stage cancer. It is also employed for treatment planning or to see how well the treatment is benefitting the patient. It can also be used to check recurrence of cancer. The test also helps doctors understand the pattern of molecular changes in a tumor, as it allows to take multiple samples of the blood over time.

The incidence of lung cancer has considerably increased over the years, primarily due to smoking. Lung cancer is the leading cause of deaths caused by cancer worldwide. The two major types of lung cancer are small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Visibility under microscope determines the type of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer is more common than small cell lung cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, lung cancer is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and remains the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 million new cases in 2012. Currently, the 5-year overall survival rate for lung cancer is 17%–22%, although survival differs with the stage of diagnosis. Liquid biopsy holds a great potential in lung cancer diagnostics. However, liquid biopsy faces numerous challenges while being adopted in the clinical practices such as optimizing and standardizing sample gathering, implementing uniform analytical procedures, identifying the circulating analytes that are most likely to yield useful information, and performing sufficiently large-sized multi-center clinical trials required for validating specific analysis protocols.

Physicians are able to determine the treatment pattern for patients with the help of results obtained through liquid biopsy. These advantages are augmenting the focus of vendors on providing a personalized treatment plan to patients with lung cancer. Personalized medicine guarantees targeted and actionable medication. The application of liquid biopsy for personalized medicine is expected to be one of the key factors to have a positive impact on the lung cancer liquid biopsy market during the forecast period. However, lung cancer misdiagnosis, inadequate tumor sampling, and delayed diagnoses are also common due to limitations of the tissue biopsy.

Based on biomarker type, the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market can be divided into CTC (circulating tumor cells), ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA), and exosomes & RNA. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Based on end-user, the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market can be classified into diagnostic & imaging centers, hospitals, academics & research centers, and others. Increase in the prevalence and incidence of lung cancer worldwide and rise in awareness about the disease are major factors fueling the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market. However, technological advancements in imaging such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are likely to restrain the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market during the forecast period.

The global lung cancer liquid biopsy market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to large patient pool in the region. Growing awareness among patients as well as health care professionals has led to increase in the number of diagnosed cases of lung cancer in Asia, especially China and India. North America is projected to dominate the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market in the near future, due to factors such as rise in the number of reported lung cancer cases and significant investments in R&D of effective treatment alternatives in the region.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35906

Key players operating in the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market are Biocept, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, Agena Bioscience, AccuraGen, BARD1, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biodesix, Cancer Genetics, Circulogene, CellMax Life, CLEARBRIDGE BIOMEDICS, and Cynvenio Biosystems.