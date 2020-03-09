Luminometers Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Luminescence is the light emitted by a substance which is not a result of heat but due to a chemical reaction. This phenomenon occurs when there is an oxidative reaction that takes place resulting in molecules in excited state. These reactions emit energy in the form of photons. Some of these substances include Luminol and luciferin. Measurement of luminescence is known as luminometry. Luminometry can measure femtomole quantities and do not require wavelength selectors in spectrometry since the light emitted in luminescence is monochromatic in nature. Some of the applications include the measurement of bacterial luminescence, co-enzyme measurement and luminol based chemiluminiscent assays.

A luminometer consist of a light-tight chamber in which the sample can be placed along with a light-tight reagent feed, a detector, an amplifier and a recorder. The key part of the luminometer is the detector also known as photo multiplier tubes, these are very sensitive and can detect a range of wavelengths of light. There are two types of luminometers, they are tube luminometers and microplate luminometers. The tube luminometer is used when a single product need to analyzed while multiple samples can be analyzed on the microplate luminometrs. Both types are widely used in in research and academic institutions, for diagnostic assays and pharmaceutics assay. Some of the assays in which luminometers are used include luciferace assay, ATP assays, cellular luminescence, gene reporter assays, enzyme activity assays, and cell based assays used in drug discovery. Some of these luminometers have additional features such as liquid handling systems and specialized filters. The cost of luminometers is about USD$3,000 to $14,000 based on type, quality and features of the product.

Some of the luminometers manufacturers include Promega corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Berthold Technologies, BMG labtech, HORIBA Scientific, Molecular Devices, LLC, and 3M. A number new products have been launched in the recent years. For an instance, Vitl Life Science Solutions, a member of the ITL group announced the launch of the Lu-mini, a low cost benchtop lumniometer. The device is expected to revolutionize the luminometer market. The product uses a solid state detector instead of a photomultiplier tube thereby removing the need of a traditional power supply. The device also has an associated PC app that can be used for analysis.

Luminometers Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements and growing adoption of assay kits are some of the factors that dive the growth of the luminometer market. Increase in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry is another factor that drive the growth of the luminometers market.

Luminometers Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global luminometers market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold large share in the global luminometers market primarily due to increased R&D investments, increased adoption of assay kits and increased investment in pharmaceutical research. Furthermore there are a number of local Chinese players who offer low cost products offer substantial growth of the luminometer market in Asia Pacific region.

Luminometers Market: Segmentation

The global lumionometers market is segmented by administration, distribution channel and region:

By Product Type Tube Luminometers Microplate Luminometers

By End Users Academic research Clinical Diagnostics Pharmaceutical



Luminometers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global luminometers market are Promega, 3M, Bio Therma, ECHA Microbiology, St. John associates, Microtec, Nokeval, Charm Sciences, Thermofisher Scientific, Berthold Technologies among other key players.