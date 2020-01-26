Luminaire Market 2019 intelligence by Players: Philips Lighting, OSRAM, GE Lighting, Panasonic and more..

2019-2025 Luminaire Market Report with Depth Analysis

Luminaire is able to provide a light source apparatus and converts electrical energy into electromagnetic radiation, including LED, LFL, CFL, HID, Halogen and Incandescent Luminaire, etc. And it can be used for residential, office, shop, and hospitality, industrial, outdoor and so on.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the luminaire industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 40% of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of luminaire.

The Key Manufacturers of Luminaire Market Covered In This Report:

Philips Lighting, OSRAM, GE Lighting, Panasonic, Acuity Brands, Eaton, Cree, Thorn Lighting, TOSHIBA, Hubbell Lighting, Asian Electronics, Bajaj Electricals, Targetti, Taschibra, LSI Industries, SIMKAR, Thorlux Lighting, Evolution Lighting, KALCO Lighting, Venture, Foshan Lighting, Opple Lighting, NVC Lighting, YANKO Lighting, PAK Corporation, LEEDARSON, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Forest Lighting, Huayi Lighting, TCL Lighting, Naipu Lighting, Midea Group, Huaqiang Lighting, Handson Lighting, Guangyu LED Lighting

Market size by Product

LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire

Incandescent Luminaire

Market size by End User

Residential

Office

Shop

Hospitality

Industrial

Outdoor

Luminaire Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

China occupied 35% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by North America and EU, which respectively have around 21% and 18% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was also the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 17% of global total.

The global Luminaire market is valued at 65400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 72900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luminaire market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Research objectives:

Focuses on the key global Luminaire manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Luminaire with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Points sheathed in the Luminaire Market Report Coverage:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Further, the Luminaire industry research report determines the Marketing Analysis, Regional Marketing Analysis, International Trade Analysis. The market Traders or Distributors with Contact Information by Region and Supply Chain Analysis. That is followed by various business strategies, the report contains essential outcome help could boost the interest level of the individuals in market.