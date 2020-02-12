LUGGAGE AND LEATHER GOODS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
The global Luggage and Leather Goods market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luggage and Leather Goods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luggage and Leather Goods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luggage and Leather Goods in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luggage and Leather Goods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luggage and Leather Goods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
- Coach, Inc
- Kering SA
- Prada S.p.A
- Knoll, Inc.
- American Leather, Inc.
- Aero Leather Clothing Ltd.
- Samsonite International S.A.
- VIP Industries Ltd.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Timberland
- Johnston & Murphy
- Woodland
- Hermes International SA
Market size by Product
- Leather Goods
- Leather Accessories
- Others
Market size by End User
- Online Sales
- Offline Sales
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Luggage and Leather Goods market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Luggage and Leather Goods market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Luggage and Leather Goods companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
- To project the value and sales volume of Luggage and Leather Goods submarkets, with respect to key regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luggage and Leather Goods are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Luggage and Leather Goods market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754852-global-luggage-and-leather-goods-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Leather Goods
1.4.3 Leather Accessories
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Online Sales
1.5.3 Offline Sales
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Size
2.1.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Luggage and Leather Goods Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Luggage and Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Luggage and Leather Goods Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Luggage and Leather Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Luggage and Leather Goods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Luggage and Leather Goods Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luggage and Leather Goods Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Sales by Product
4.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Revenue by Product
4.3 Luggage and Leather Goods Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Luggage and Leather Goods Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Coach, Inc
11.1.1 Coach, Inc Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Coach, Inc Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Coach, Inc Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.1.5 Coach, Inc Recent Development
11.2 Kering SA
11.2.1 Kering SA Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Kering SA Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Kering SA Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.2.5 Kering SA Recent Development
11.3 Prada S.p.A
11.3.1 Prada S.p.A Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Prada S.p.A Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Prada S.p.A Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.3.5 Prada S.p.A Recent Development
11.4 Knoll, Inc.
11.4.1 Knoll, Inc. Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Knoll, Inc. Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Knoll, Inc. Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.4.5 Knoll, Inc. Recent Development
11.5 American Leather, Inc.
11.5.1 American Leather, Inc. Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 American Leather, Inc. Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 American Leather, Inc. Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.5.5 American Leather, Inc. Recent Development
11.6 Aero Leather Clothing Ltd.
11.6.1 Aero Leather Clothing Ltd. Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Aero Leather Clothing Ltd. Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Aero Leather Clothing Ltd. Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.6.5 Aero Leather Clothing Ltd. Recent Development
11.7 Samsonite International S.A.
11.7.1 Samsonite International S.A. Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Samsonite International S.A. Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Samsonite International S.A. Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.7.5 Samsonite International S.A. Recent Development
11.8 VIP Industries Ltd.
11.8.1 VIP Industries Ltd. Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 VIP Industries Ltd. Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 VIP Industries Ltd. Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.8.5 VIP Industries Ltd. Recent Development
11.9 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
11.9.1 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.9.5 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Recent Development
11.10 Timberland
11.10.1 Timberland Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Timberland Luggage and Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Timberland Luggage and Leather Goods Products Offered
11.10.5 Timberland Recent Development
11.11 Johnston & Murphy
11.12 Woodland
11.13 Hermes International SA
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3754852-global-luggage-and-leather-goods-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com