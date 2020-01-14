LUBRICATING OIL MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECASTS TO 2023



Lubricating oils are being increasingly used across several industrial applications as well in areas such as air compressors, auxiliary equipment, bearings, food machinery, gas engines, hydraulics, heat transfer systems, paper machines, turbines, metalworking, and natural gas compressors. Demand for industrial lubricants for these activities is on the rise and is expected to grow further over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lubricating Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Lubricating Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

British Petroleum

Total SA

Chevron

Shell

Castrol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liquid

Solid

Semi-liquid

Gaseous

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lubricating Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liquid

1.2.2 Solid

1.2.3 Semi-liquid

1.2.4 Gaseous

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Royal Dutch Shell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Royal Dutch Shell Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 British Petroleum

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 British Petroleum Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Total SA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Total SA Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Chevron

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Chevron Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Shell

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shell Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Castrol

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Lubricating Oil Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Castrol Lubricating Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

