LPG Regulators for Cylinders Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Regulators are used to reduce the pressure of gas in the cylinder to a lower pressure that is more suitable for the appliance and to keep the pressure fixed (within limits) at that value.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of LPG Regulators for Cylinders increases with the 3.2% average growth rate. India and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47% of the global consumption volume in total.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the LPG Regulators for Cylinders market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1440 million by 2024, from US$ 1410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in LPG Regulators for Cylinders business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of LPG Regulators for Cylinders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the LPG Regulators for Cylinders value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Low Pressure Regulator

High Pressure Adjustable Regulator

Middle Pressure Regulator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

LPG Households

LPG Outdoor

LPG Automotive

LPG Industrial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emerson

Cavagna Group

Rotarex

EFFBE

ÖZSOY PRES

Katsura

Mauria Udyog

Kosan

TRANS VALVES

Vanaz Engineers

ECP Industries

Kabsons Gas Equipment

Yung Shen Gas Appliances

Integrated Gas Technologies

Wision

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global LPG Regulators for Cylinders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of LPG Regulators for Cylinders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global LPG Regulators for Cylinders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the LPG Regulators for Cylinders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of LPG Regulators for Cylinders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

