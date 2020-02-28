LPG Cylinder 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “LPG Cylinder Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The LPG Cylinder Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global LPG Cylinder market was valued at $2856 million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $5370 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for LPG Cylinder from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the LPG Cylinder market.

Leading players of LPG Cylinder including:

Amtrol-Alfa

Worthington Industries

Sahamitr Pressure Container

Mauria Udyog

Manchester Tank

Aygaz

Butagaz

Bhiwadi Cylinders

EVAS

Hexagon Ragasco

Faber Industrie

Gaz Liquid Industrie (GLI)

MetalMate

VÍTKOVICE

Luxfer Gas Cylinders

SAHUWALA CYLINDERS

MBG

Aburi Composites

Huanri

Hebei Baigong

Jiangsu Minsheng

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

LPG Steel Cylinders

LPG Composite Cylinders

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Household

Automotive

Industrial

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Stakeholders

LPG Cylinder Manufacturers

LPG Cylinder Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

LPG Cylinder Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter 1 LPG Cylinder Market Overview

1.1 LPG Cylinder Definition

1.2 Global LPG Cylinder Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global LPG Cylinder Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global LPG Cylinder Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global LPG Cylinder Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global LPG Cylinder Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 LPG Cylinder Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 LPG Cylinder Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global LPG Cylinder Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global LPG Cylinder Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global LPG Cylinder Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading LPG Cylinder Players

7.1 Amtrol-Alfa

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Worthington Industries

7.2.1 Company Snapshot

7.2.2 Product/Business Offered

7.2.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.2.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.3 Sahamitr Pressure Container

7.3.1 Company Snapshot

7.3.2 Product/Business Offered

7.3.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.4 Mauria Udyog

7.4.1 Company Snapshot

7.4.2 Product/Business Offered

7.4.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.4.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.5 Manchester Tank

7.5.1 Company Snapshot

7.5.2 Product/Business Offered

7.5.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.5.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.6 Aygaz

7.6.1 Company Snapshot

7.6.2 Product/Business Offered

7.6.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.6.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.7 Butagaz

7.7.1 Company Snapshot

7.7.2 Product/Business Offered

7.7.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.7.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.8 Bhiwadi Cylinders

7.8.1 Company Snapshot

7.8.2 Product/Business Offered

7.8.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.8.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.9 EVAS

7.9.1 Company Snapshot

7.9.2 Product/Business Offered

7.9.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.9.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.10 Hexagon Ragasco

7.10.1 Company Snapshot

7.10.2 Product/Business Offered

7.10.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.10.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

