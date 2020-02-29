LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Loyalty Management Market 2019

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Loyalty Management Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Loyalty Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

The global Loyalty Management market is valued at 1990 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5240 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International, Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

Tibco Software

Comarch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Loyalty Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Loyalty Management

1.2 Classification of Loyalty Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Loyalty Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Loyalty Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Customer Loyalty

1.2.4 Employee Retention

1.2.5 Channel Loyalty

1.3 Global Loyalty Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Travel & Hospitality

1.3.4 Consumer Goods & Retail

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Loyalty Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Loyalty Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Loyalty Management (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alliance Data Systems Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alliance Data Systems Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Oracle Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Corporation Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Aimia Inc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Aimia Inc Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 SAP SE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Maritz Holdings Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Maritz Holdings Inc. Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Fidelity Information Services

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fidelity Information Services Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Bond Brand Loyalty

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Loyalty Management Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Bond Brand Loyalty Loyalty Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

