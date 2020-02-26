Low Voltage Motors Market: Premium IE4 Low Voltage Motors to Witness Robust Demand

A recent Fact.MR report on low voltage motors market offers an elaborate and thorough analysis of the market performance for the assessment period between 2017 and 2022, and provides valuable information on future direction of low voltage motors market. Qualitative as well as quantitative analysis of macroeconomic and industry specific factors of low voltage motors market are mentioned in the report. In addition, it covers a detailed opportunity assessment of the low voltage motors market along with comprehensive insights into its competitive scenario. Growing need for cost efficient energy source continues to remain a major factors fuelling adoption of low voltage motors in various industries. Manufacturers are integrating intelligent technology in low voltage motors, which is projected to impact growth of the global low voltage market positively. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR, the global of low voltage motors market is projected to represent more than US$ 35,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Adoption of low voltage motors continue to increase attributed to various microeconomic and macroeconomic factors. Growing demand for capital and consumer goods has led manufacturers to adopt intelligent machines, which helps in making analysis of actual needs during the production process. On the basis of this predictive analysis, the end users can extend the lifetime and reduce the downtime by cutting the energy consumption by nearly 10%.

In addition to adoption of smart technology, the manufacturers are also embedding advanced features that are specific to the end use industry. For example, manufacturers are integrating flameproof attributes in the low voltage motors for activities specific to mining industry. Demand for cast iron motors for the underground mining activities will continue to remain high attributed to corrosion-resistant and moisture-resistant features.

Significant Demand for Water Treatment

Apart from the mining industry, the low voltage motors also witness significant demand for water treatment purposes globally. Increasing need to replace, upgrade, and retrofit the equipment related to wastewater treatment facilities is expected to fuel demand for low voltage motors globally. Such factors are expected to contribute towards growth of the global low voltage motors market during the forecast period.

Low Voltage Motors Market Growth Underpinned by Rising Demand in Mining Industry and Wastewater Treatment

In order to enhance the performance and production rates, manufacturers of low voltage motors industry are incorporating sector specific features in their products. Low voltage motors with features such as flameproof, corrosion-resistant, and moisture-resistant are gaining traction in the mining industry, and significantly contributing to revenue maximization of low voltage motors market.

Competition Tracking

leading players participating in the low voltage motors market include TECO E&M, Shangdong Huali, Hyosung Corporation, GE, Regal Beloit, Hyundai Heavy Industries, TOSHIBA, Nidec Corporation, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, and Fuji Electrics.

