LOW VISION AIDS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Low Vision Aids Industry

This report studies the global market size of Low Vision Aids in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Low Vision Aids in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Low Vision Aids market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Low vision is a term used to describe the visual impairment condition that cannot be cured with the help of contact lenses, glasses, medicine, and eye surgery and person with the low vision condition is not able to perform the day to day task properly. Vision impairment has many forms and degree of the condition. Vision problem of a person cannot be predicted with the visual acuity. This condition is usually caused by various eye conditions and diseases such as, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, stroke, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Low vision aids are used to help people to perform day-to-day activities.

Increasing incidence of life style diseases such as, diabetes that are among the leading cause of low vision is expected to drive the market of low vision aids. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to be a growth driving facto of the low vision aids market as this condition is more prevalent in older people.

North America dominates the low vision aids market and is expected to continue to dominate the low vision aids market over the forecast period. Europe is second biggest market for the low vision aids market. High awareness among people and better healthcare infrastructure is the reason for the dominance of North America and Europe in the global low vision aids market. Increasing advancement and government focus on reduction of healthcare burden is also expected to be a factor for the growth of the low vision aids market in the region. Asia Pacific low vision aids market is expected to be fastest growing owning to the presence of high patient pool, increasing geriatric population and increasing income.

In 2017, the global Low Vision Aids market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Low Vision Aids market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Low Vision Aids include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Low Vision Aids include

Eschenbach Optik GmbH

Enhanced Vision

Freedom Scientific

VisionAid International

Jaggi Jaggi

HumanWare Group

COIL Low Vision Products

Wipac Ltd

Emerald Cost Vision Aids

Market Size Split by Type

Optical Aids

Non-Optical Aids

Electronic Aids

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Optical Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Low Vision Aids market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Low Vision Aids market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Low Vision Aids manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low Vision Aids with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Low Vision Aids submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

