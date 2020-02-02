Low-power Wide Area Networks Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Low-power Wide Area Networks Market 2019
Description:
Low-power, wide-area (LPWA) is a term used to describe a type of network designed to support the IoT.
Low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology having been driving the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market size was 250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 63.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Semtech Corporation
AT&T Inc
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Actility
Ingenu
Loriot
Waviot
Link Labs Inc
Weightless Sig
SIGFOX
Senet Inc
Ubiik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SIGFOX
LoRaWAN
Weigthless
NB-IoT
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart City
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare Applications
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low-power Wide Area Networks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
