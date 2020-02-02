Low-power Wide Area Networks Market 2018: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Low-power Wide Area Networks Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Low-power Wide Area Networks – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Low-power, wide-area (LPWA) is a term used to describe a type of network designed to support the IoT.

Low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology having been driving the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market size was 250 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 63.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Semtech Corporation

AT&T Inc

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Actility

Ingenu

Loriot

Waviot

Link Labs Inc

Weightless Sig

SIGFOX

Senet Inc

Ubiik

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3710677-global-low-power-wide-area-networks-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Low-power Wide Area Networks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Low-power Wide Area Networks development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low-power Wide Area Networks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3710677-global-low-power-wide-area-networks-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 SIGFOX

1.4.3 LoRaWAN

1.4.4 Weigthless

1.4.5 NB-IoT

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Smart City

1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.4 Healthcare Applications

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Semtech Corporation

12.1.1 Semtech Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.1.4 Semtech Corporation Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Semtech Corporation Recent Development

12.2 AT&T Inc

12.2.1 AT&T Inc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.2.4 AT&T Inc Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AT&T Inc Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 Huawei Technologies

12.4.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.4.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Actility

12.5.1 Actility Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.5.4 Actility Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Actility Recent Development

12.6 Ingenu

12.6.1 Ingenu Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.6.4 Ingenu Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ingenu Recent Development

12.7 Loriot

12.7.1 Loriot Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.7.4 Loriot Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Loriot Recent Development

12.8 Waviot

12.8.1 Waviot Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.8.4 Waviot Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Waviot Recent Development

12.9 Link Labs Inc

12.9.1 Link Labs Inc Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.9.4 Link Labs Inc Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Link Labs Inc Recent Development

12.10 Weightless Sig

12.10.1 Weightless Sig Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Low-power Wide Area Networks Introduction

12.10.4 Weightless Sig Revenue in Low-power Wide Area Networks Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Weightless Sig Recent Development

12.11 SIGFOX

12.12 Senet Inc

12.13 Ubiik

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)