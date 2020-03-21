Low Noise Amplifiers Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Global Low Noise Amplifiers market is expected to grow up to USD 3 billion at CAGR 13% through the forecast period 2018 to 2023. Low Noise Amplifiers market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share for global Low Noise Amplifiers market. Global Low Noise Amplifiers Market Research Report by Frequency (Dc To 6hz, 6 To 60hz, More Than 60hz) By Type (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide), By Application Areas (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Military and Defence, Automotive) to Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

A low noise amplifier is used for amplifying low strength signals from an antenna that are of low frequency. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global low noise amplifiers market that estimates ample advancement for this market at 13% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

The major forces contributing to the growth of the global Low Noise Amplifiers Market are the adoption of low noise amplifiers in automobiles, increasing usage of smartphones, major technological upgradations, and rising technological investments in telecommunications. However, the falling use of landline phones and a decrease in manufacturer’s lower price margins can restrict the market growth.

The low noise amplifiers market can be segmented on the basis of application areas, frequency, type, and lastly, region. With regards to application areas, this market has been segmented into automotive applications, consumer electronics, industrial applications, and military & defense. The frequency-based segmentation segments this market into Dc To 6 Hz, 6 To 60 Hz, and more than 60 Hz. By type, the market has been segmented into Gallium Arsenide, Silicon, and Silicon Germanium.

The regional segmentation of the low noise amplifiers market has segmented the market into regional markets known as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific holds the largest market in the global market due to the growing urbanization, increase in developments in telecommunications, rapid technological advancement, the rise in usage of smartphones, and LTE networks replacing 3G networks in telecommunications. In this region, the big league country-specific markets are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

North America holds the second largest market share in the global market. In this region, the market is growing due to Global Positioning System (GPS) enabled devices, increased adoption of smartphones, and offering of Wi-Fi services in public areas. In this region, the key country-specific markets are the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico. Many key market players are based in North America, especially the USA, contributing to market growth.

Europe is the second most important regional market due to the technological advancement that is second only to North America. In this region, the crucial country-specific markets are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Key Players

The key players in the global low noise amplifiers market include Analog Devices Inc. (USA), Atmel Corporation (USA), Diodes Incorporated (USA), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), L3 Narda-MITEQ (USA), Microchip Technology Inc. (USA), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), ON Semiconductor Corp. (USA), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Qorvo Inc. (USA), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (USA), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (USA), Texas Instruments Inc. (USA), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Latest Industry News

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. has introduced its first entries in its new portfolio of wideband, ultra-low phase noise amplifier. Known as MAAL-011151, this amplifier is available in 2.8 x 1.73 x 0.1 mm bare-die and 5x5mm, 32-lead AQFN packaged formats. 19 DEC 2018

Allystar Technology Co. Ltd. is offering new patch antennas known as the AGR6302 and AGR6303. Both the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) antenna models are designed for precision dual-frequency positioning. It has two level low noise amplifiers. 8 JAN 2019

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc by 34.7%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. manufactures various low noise amplifiers. 9 JAN 2019

At Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, JBL Synthesis introduced a Dolby Atmos home theater that has low noise amplifiers. 9 JAN 2019

