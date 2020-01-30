Low Molecular Weight Heparin Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2025

Low molecular weight heparin is derived from an unfractionated heparin with an average molecular weight of less than 8,000 Da. Low molecular weight heparins are extracted by enzymatic or chemical depolymerization of unfractionated heparin. Low molecular weight heparins have fewer side effects as compared to unfractionated heparins, which involve lesser risk of heparin-induced osteopenia and heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Currently, low molecular weight heparin forms the standard of care drugs and is widely used for the treatment and prophylaxis of arterial and venous thrombosis. Dose consideration for low molecular weight heparin depends on a patient’s weight. In 2014, researchers at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of North Carolina (UNC) developed a synthetic form of low molecular weight heparin that is safe and can be reversed in activity using an antidote called protamine. According to the research, this synthetic heparin is safer and cheaper than the available heparin which is derived from animals.

Read Report Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/low-molecular-weight-heparin-market.html

Proven benefits of low molecular weight heparin over unfractionated heparin are driving the demand for low molecular weight heparin globally, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the market. The demand for low molecular weight heparin is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years due to increasing usage in surgeries and in the treatment of coagulation disorders. However, lack of its ability to reverse the effect of overdose resulting in the development of HIT and other bleeding disorders restrains the growth of the global low molecular weight heparin market.

The global low molecular weight heparin market is segmented on the basis of type of molecule, type of packaging, dosing by body weight, approved indication, end-user, and region. In terms of type of molecule, the market is segmented into Lovenox (enoxaparin), Fragmin (Dalteparin), Innohep (tinzaparin), and others. Based on the type of packaging, the market is classified into multi-dose vial, single-dose vial, prefilled or preloaded syringe, unit dose syringe, and ampoule. On the basis of dosing by body weight, the market is categorized into 31 to 40 Kg, 41 to 50 Kg, 51 to 60 Kg, 61 to 70 Kg, 71 to 80 Kg, 81 to 90 Kg, and above 91 Kg.

Request Brochure of the Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32201

In terms of approved indication, the market is divided into prophylaxis in hip replacement surgery, prophylaxis in knee replacement surgery, prophylaxis in abdominal surgery, prophylaxis in acutely ill medical patients, secondary prophylaxis or extended treatment in cancer patients, inpatient treatment of deep vein thrombosis without pulmonary embolism, outpatient treatment of deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary embolism, unstable angina and non-ST elevated MI, and acute ST-elevation MI. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes & private clinics, assisted living facilities & long-term care institutions, and home health care.

Geographically, the global low molecular weight heparin market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America hold a large market share owing to rise in the geriatric population that has an impact on the prevalence of venous thrombosis. The European Commission (Eurostat) stated that the geriatric population in Europe is estimated to reach 525 million by 2035. The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa markets are anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing birth rate. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) recommend low molecular weight heparin as the most appropriate heparin to be used during pregnancy due to its inability to cross the placenta.

Key players operating in the global low molecular weight heparin market include Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, and Novartis AG.

Request for Discount:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=32201