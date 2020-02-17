Low Melting Fiber Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2025

This report studies the Low Melting Fiber market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Low Melting Fiber market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Low Melting Fiber market is valued at USD 1699.91 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2906.48 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.17% between 2019 and 2026.

Top Low Melting Fiber Manufacturers Covered in This report

Huvis

Toray Chemical Korea

Far Eastern New Century

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Taekwang

IFG Exelto NV

Hickory Springs

Dividan

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

CNV Corporation

Shyam Fibers

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of World

Market Breakdown by Type:

Melting Point ≤130 ℃

Melting Point >130 ℃

Market Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Bedding Industry

Construction

Others

