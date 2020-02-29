Low Intensity Sweeteners Market 2019 Global Exclusive Analysis by Renowned Players | Cargill and Ingredion, Roquette Freres SA, Matsutani, Südzucker AG and Purecircle | MRFR

Market Insight:

The global low-intensity sweeteners market is presumed to expand at a remarkable rate during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the growing concern regarding obesity, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Low-intensity sweeteners are food supplements which stimulate a sense of sweetness in the person who consumes the product. Low-intensity sweeteners keep the insulin level unaffected and are popular among the people suffering from obesity and diabetes. They comprise tagatose, allulose, isomaltulose, trehalose, and xylitol and are extensively used in beverages.

Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market

Obesity is becoming one of the major health concerns globally and is increasing at an alarming rate. Obesity leads to health issues such as respiratory problems, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, and osteoarthritis. The rising concern among the consumers associated with obesity and weight gain is triggering the demand for low-intensity sweeteners during the assessment period as they are regarded to be safe sugar substitute. Low-intensity sweeteners are found in packet form, stick packs, and tablet format which makes it convenient to carry. Major market players have introduced the product in several forms to attract potential customers. This is in turn driving the market during the assessment period.

On the flip side, strict regulations on the production of a number of ingredients used in low-intensity sweeteners and delay in product approval are considered to hinder the market growth over the review period. Moreover, high cost of introducing new products in the market can also deter the market growth in the coming years.

Industry News:

September 27, 2018: PureCircle, world’s leading innovator and producer of stevia sweeteners, along with its North Carolina farmer partners will be harvesting the company’s first commercial-scale crop of Starleaf stevia grown in the U.S. It contains more of the best-tasting stevia sweeteners, such as Reb M than other stevia plant variants.

Top Key Players Review:

The major players operating the global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market are

Mitsui (Japan),

Matsutani (Japan),

Tate and Lyle (U.K),

Purecircle (Malaysia),

Roquette Freres SA (France),

Cargill Inc. (U.S.),

Ingredion (U.S.),

NutraSweet Company (U.S.) and

Südzucker AG (Germany).

Segment Analysis:

The global low-intensity sweeteners market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By mode of type, the global low-intensity sweeteners market has been segmented into allulose, iso-maltulose, trehalose, xylitol, tagatose, and others. Among these, the trehalose segment is presumed to hold the maximum market share. Introduction of novel products using trehalose is one of the major factors triggering the demand for low-intensity sweeteners across the globe.

By mode of application, the global low-intensity sweeteners market has been segmented into tabletop sweetener, bakery foods, pharmaceuticals, confectionery, dairy & allied products, beverages, and others. Among these, the beverage segment is presumed to retain its dominance over the assessment period due to the high demand for sugar substitutes in beverage products.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to the growing consumer awareness coupled with high demand for convenience food.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to register maximum growth rate in the global low-intensity sweeteners market during the assessment period.